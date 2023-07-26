As the Renner Royals prepared to take the field for what might have been their last game together with this group, coach Mike Greco gave his team a simple message:
“Go out and have fun.”
Thanks to a couple big innings, the Royals will get to have fun again today (Thursday).
Renner rallied from an early deficit to claim an 8-2 victory over Aberdeen in an elimination game in the South Dakota State Class A American Legion Baseball Tournament, Wednesday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Renner (29-17) advances to today’s first elimination game. The start has been adjusted to 10 a.m. due to extreme heat in the region.
Zach Dunham led Renner, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI. Leo Hueners and Trey Heckenlaible each doubled and singled, each driving in two runs. Charlie Hueners and Jacob Docter each had a hit in the victory.
Heckenlaible was honored prior to the game as the state’s American Legion scholarship winner.
Phillip Zens went 2-for-2, recording a home run and a double, for Aberdeen. Drew Salfrank, Zane Backous, Casey Vining and Jackson Welke each had a hit for Smittys.
Jake Wheeler pitched four innings, allowing three hits and striking out three, for the win. Jaiden Smith took the loss.
With the off-season potentially looming, Greco just told his team to enjoy the moment.
“I said that this might be the last time they play for this team,” he said. “Go out and have fun.”
Aberdeen took the early lead thanks to Zens’ solo shot to lead off the top of the second.
“Phillip got us going,” said Aberdeen head coach Brandon Kusler. “He’s been a leader for us all year. To get on the scoreboard first was good to see.”
But the lead was short-lived. Dunham got a leadoff single in the second, then Heckenlaible doubled to tie the game.
Renner took the lead in the third, when back-to-back doubles by Dunham and Leo Hueners sparked a four-run third inning for the Royals. RBI singles by Leo Hueners and Heckenlaible sparked a three-run fifth inning for Renner.
Aberdeen scored in the sixth on a pinch-hit RBI groundout by Ethan Kjenstad but could get no closer.
“Renner is a good squad. They’re well-coached,” Kusler said of the Royals. “We couldn’t string enough together.”
Besides Wheeler’s strong start, Renner also got solid relief from Jacob Sanderson and Charlie Hueners.
“We kept them off balance,” Greco said. “We were trying to keep pitchers available with pitch counts, but we wanted to keep them off balance.”
Aberdeen, which finished 27-18, could have a different-looking club next season.
“We have a lot of seniors, but a few are young enough that they could come back after a year of college,” Kusler said. “I can’t say enough about these guys. I’ve had the privilege of coaching some of them for up to five years now. It’s been a special group.”
Greco is hoping to continue coaching this group after today but, more importantly, he wants them to enjoy the ride.
“Honestly, I just want them to have fun,” he said.
