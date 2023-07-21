EDITOR'S NOTE: The Press & Dakotan will have extensive coverage of the tournament, beginning with the opening ceremony on Monday at 5 p.m. at Riverside.
Yankton will play Renner in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class A American Legion Baseball Tournament, which begins on Tuesday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Play begins at 10 a.m., with Sioux Falls East against Harrisburg Maroon. Harrisburg Gold plays Aberdeen at 12:30 p.m., followed by Brookings against defending champion Rapid City Post 22 at 5 p.m. the Yankton-Renner matchup is the final game of the opening day, a scheduled 7:30 p.m. start.
The tournament goes through Saturday, with the championship scheduled for 11 a.m. that day.
S.D. STATE CLASS A LEGION
GAME 1: S.F. East vs. Harrisburg Maroon, 10 a.m.
GAME 2: Harrisburg Gold vs. Aberdeen, 12:30 p.m.
GAME 3: Brookings vs. Rapid City Post 22, 5 p.m.
GAME 4: Yankton vs. Renner, 7:30 p.m.
GAME 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 10 a.m.
GAME 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 12:30 p.m.
GAME 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 5 p.m.
GAME 8: Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m.
GAME 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, noon
GAME 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 2:30 p.m.
GAME 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 6:30 p.m.
GAME 12: Game 9/10 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 4:30 p.m.
GAME 13: Game 9/10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 7 p.m.
NOTE: Game 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents unless absolutely necessary.
GAME 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 11 a.m.
GAME 15: (If necessary), 13 minutes after
NOTE: If three teams remain after Game 13, winner of Game 11 advances to Game 15
