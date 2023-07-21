Yankton Faces Renner In State Opener
Buy Now

Yankton's Jace McCorkell celebrates after a triple during a home game earlier this season. Yankton will face Renner in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class A American Legion Baseball Tournament, which begins on Tuesday in Yankton.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Press & Dakotan will have extensive coverage of the tournament, beginning with the opening ceremony on Monday at 5 p.m. at Riverside.

Yankton will play Renner in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class A American Legion Baseball Tournament, which begins on Tuesday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.