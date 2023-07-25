The Yankton Post 12 baseball team was locked in from the get-go as they defeated Renner Post 307 7-1 in Game Four of the South Dakota American Legion State Class A Baseball Tournament Tuesday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
“That was a convincing win,” said Post 12 head coach Drew Lawrence. “We went out there and played all facets of the game as well as we could.”
On the mound, Drew Ryken allowed one run on two hits in six innings pitched while striking out two batters.
“I was throwing strikes,” Drew Ryken said. “That’s all I’ve got to do. That’s one thing that’s helped me all year. If you throw strikes and good things should probably happen for you.”
Drew Ryken had only 30 pitches through three innings and 51 pitches through five innings.
“He only had two strikeouts, which means that our defense was phenomenal,” Lawrence said. “We didn’t have any errors today.”
Offensively, Yankton got going in the first inning as Rugby Ryken scored from third off a Renner error.
“Rugby seeing that ball go over is him understanding the game of baseball,” Lawrence said. “Rugby was watching the whole time. He was watching, saw it and scored.”
With Matthew Sheldon on second, Cody Oswald hit an RBI triple.
“I was a little mad at myself at first because I didn’t jump on the first-pitch strike,” Oswald said. “I waited for that second one. It was right down the middle. I jumped on it and hit it pretty well.”
The throw to third went out of play, which allowed Oswald to advance home and help Yankton to a 3-0 lead after the first inning.
“That was good luck and nothing else,” Oswald said.
“(The first inning) was a big inning,” Lawrence said. “It set the tone for the whole game.”
Oswald registered two RBIs in the contest. Rugby Ryken and Matthew Sheldon registered two hits apiece for Yankton, while Drew Ryken, Lucas Kampshoff, Mac Ryken, Isaiah Schelhaas and Samuel Kampshoff all registered hits as well.
“We competed at the plate,” Lawrence said. “That’s what we need to do. We don’t expect them to get hits every single time, but they competed well today.”
In the top of the fourth inning, Ryken allowed his first hit of the contest to Renner’s Charlie Hueners. With Hueners on third, Renner’s Sullivan Schlimgen flew out to right fielder Isaiah Schelhaas, who then threw home as catcher Jace McCorkell was able to tag Hueners out at home.
“After ‘Schelly’ threw him out, that was the loudest I’ve ever heard Riverside Field,” Drew Ryken said.
Drew Ryken added that the atmosphere at the stadium was “awesome.” The throw kept him at the minimum number of batters faced in the contest.
“Coach (Trey) Krier always tells me to minimize,” Drew Ryken said.
With a senior-led group, Lawrence said the intensity of the dugout was higher, but the players knew what to expect playing their first state tournament game at home.
“I knew they were going to show up, compete and be ready,” he said. “That’s exactly what they did today.”
Mark Kathol closed out the last inning of the victory for Yankton.
Jake Wheeler added an RBI single in the sixth inning for Renner.
Renner head coach Mike Greco said the first inning errors created uncertainty within the group.
“It makes you think a little bit more like, ‘What do I have to do to make sure I don’t do something like that again,’ instead of just playing,” Greco said.
Renner will play Aberdeen in an elimination contest tomorrow (Wednesday) at 12:30 p.m.
“Since we’ve played our game here today, we know what to expect,” Greco said. “We know that (the ball) is going to be fast off the turf and that the wind off the river plays a little bit more of a factor on hitting and fielding.”
Yankton advances to play Harrisburg in Game Eight tomorrow (Wednesday) at 7:30 p.m.
“Their pitchers are good,” Lawrence said. “They hit for a lot of power at the plate. They understand the game of baseball. It’s going to be a tough game.”
