Yankton Post 12
Buy Now

Members of the Yankton Post 12 legion baseball team walk onto the field during the opening ceremonies of the South Dakota Class A Legion Baseball State Tournament, Monday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.

 Eric Bean/P&D

Yankton Post 12 is bringing an even-keeled attitude into the tournament. Still, the excitement of hosting is palpable within the clubhouse.

“Our players are excited,” said Post 12 head coach Drew Lawrence.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.