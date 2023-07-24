Yankton Post 12 is bringing an even-keeled attitude into the tournament. Still, the excitement of hosting is palpable within the clubhouse.
“Our players are excited,” said Post 12 head coach Drew Lawrence.
“It’s going to be great to see that crowd the first night when we play (Renner Post 307) and have our players experience something like that in their home park,” Lawrence said.
Yankton split with Renner in a two-game set July 17. After dropping the first game 16-3, a six-run second inning helped Post 12 to a 7-6 victory.
“Renner’s got a good squad,” Lawrence said. “They won a lot of games in the second half of the season. They’re playing well right now. It will be a tight battle like most games are. We’ll just have to make more plays than they can.”
Lawrence likes the attitude the players display with the camaraderie the group has through playing multiple sports together.
“They’re ready,” he said. “When you have a group of seniors like you have right now that has experienced winning and being teammates with each other, (what comes with hosting the tournament) is not a huge deal to them. It’s just another day for them. They’re mentally going to be ready to have a good time.”
Lawrence is confident in the players’ abilities to persevere through a week-long tournament.
“We had to make sure (with) a long season and a lot of games that we keep (the players) fresh and ready to go,” Lawrence said. “We achieved that this year.”
