Rapid City Post 22 head coach Kelvin Torve was not pleased with how his Hardhats team hit the ball in their elimination game against Harrisburg Maroon.
But he was pleased with the outcome.
Post 22 scored 14 runs with just eight hits, claiming a 14-4 victory In an elimination game of the South Dakota State Class A American Legion Baseball Tournament, Wednesday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Ridge Inhofer went 2-for-3 with three RBI, and Harrison Good went 2-for-3 for Post 22, which advances to the second elimination game today (Thursday). Wyatt Reeder had a hit and two RBI, Aiden Roberts doubled, and Phillip Bentz and Wilson Kieffer each had a hit in the victory.
“We’re not swinging the bats well,” Torve said. “But we made up for it with our small ball game. We’d better figure that out. Our pitching and defense is great, but we have to score some runs.”
Peyton Blackwelder and Samuel Sutton each had two-run home runs for Harrisburg, which finished with a 12-25 record. Jason Hanson and Carter Gronseth each had a hit. Carson Drexler walked three times for the Tigers.
Eli Kelley pitched four innings of scoreless relief, striking out three, for the victory. Kason Syverson took the loss.
“He’s thrown well for us,” Torve said of the reliever. “We know what we will get with Eli.”
Harrisburg got off to a quick starter, as Blackwelder crushed a ball to left field as the second batter of the game, giving Maroon a 2-0 edge.
“Obviously they are a very good team,” said Harrisburg head coach Zeb Wede. “We tried to make sure we put all the pressure on them, make them force the issue.”
But Maroon gave the lead back in the second. Post 22 sent 10 batters to the plate, but did not have a ball leave the infield thanks to four walks, a hit batter, two bunt singles and an error.
Trailing 6-2 after two innings, Harrisburg used the long ball to cut into that deficit. Samuel Sutton sent the ball over the center field fence to make the margin 6-4.
Post 22 plated five runs with just three hits in the fourth inning. A walk, a hit batter and three errors contributed to the Hardhats’ total.
Post 22 put the game out of reach with two runs in the fifth and another in the sixth.
Torve is hoping to see the team’s energy continue today.
“The attitude we had today was great,” he said. “One part of the game didn’t work, but we figured it out. We’re playing hard, playing smart, and that’s what we’re looking for.”
Wede hopes to see the experience of this year’s tournament run propel the team forward.
“We only have one senior,” he said. “Expect to see Harrisburg have a lot of success the next couple years.”
