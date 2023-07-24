A veteran lineup supplemented by two super-seniors had expectations high for the Renner Royals in 2023. According to head coach Mike Greco, their squad remains focused on reaching those expectations.
Renner takes a 28-17 record in the South Dakota State Class A American Legion Baseball Tournament, which begins today (Tuesday) in Yankton.
The return of Leo Hueners (.402, 2 HR, 8 doubles, 4 triples, 23 RBI, 14 SB) and Trey Heckenlaible (.271, 2 HR, 14 RBI) helped solidify the Royals, Greco said.
“They felt their job wasn’t complete,” he said. “They filled some holes that this team needed filled.”
Sullivan Schlimgen (.360, 5 HR, 11 doubles, 4 triples, 36 RBI, 23 SB), Kyle Konechne (.388, 4 HR, 8 doubles, 29 RBI, 20 SB) and Jacob Sanderson (.362, 18 RBI, 9 SB) have also been keys to the Renner offense. But Greco has confidence up and down the order.
“It seems like every single time we have someone struggling, someone else picks up the slack wherever we need it,” he said.
Braylon Bear (7-0, 1.41 ERA, 49 K in 44 2/3 IP), Brycen Top (4-3, 4.06 ERA, 35 K in 39 2/3 IP) and Sanderson (5-2, 2.88 ERA, 29 K in 34 IP) have been solid at the top of the pitching staff.
“Braylon is a guy we can rely on whenever we have him on the mound,” Greco said. “Top and Sanderson are left-handers who we know can throw a wrinkle in.”
Jake Wheeler (3-3, 4.11 ERA, 31 K in 32 1/3 IP) is back after missing some time due to injury and is “another guy we can rely on,” Greco said.
Renner draws host Yankton in the opening round. The home team is the third seed for a reason, Greco noted.
“They’re experienced. I don’t think they’re going to be worried about anybody because of their experience,” he said. “Also, they’re playing at home. They know all the little quirks of the ballpark.
“If we don’t take them seriously, we’ll end up with a loss.”
For the Royals to “reign” over the tournament, they’re going to need to keep the “PVs” flowing.
“We’ve been stressing positivity all year,” Greco said. “Baseball is a game where when you start to struggle it’s infectious. You have to keep the energy level up, the positive vibes going.”
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.