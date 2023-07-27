The Harrisburg Gold legion baseball team held on for a 3-2 victory over Sioux Falls Post 15 East in Game 11 of the 2023 South Dakota Class A State Legion Baseball Tournament Thursday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Noah Boschee did not register a hit at last year’s State Class A Legion Baseball Tournament.
This year, he tallied his sixth and seventh RBI of the tournament in the bottom of the sixth to bring home Harrisburg Gold’s first two runs of the contest to give it a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning.
“(Sioux Falls East’s Andrew Glovich) is a good pitcher,” Boschee said. “I’ve got to tip the cap to him. He threw me a curveball. I stuck with it and took it to right field.
“It feels awesome, man. It’s a really big at-bat and the team really needed it. I couldn’t thank the team enough for supporting me and have my back there.”
Harrisburg head coach Jake Adams said both team’s lineups are two of the hardest lineups in the state to play. He was proud of the way starter Braxton Kusler pitched, striking out 10 East batters while Glovich struck out eight for Sioux Falls.
“Both of them pitch a heck of the game,” Adams said. “It came down to one swing of the bat there. Luckily, we got out of there with that win. I can’t speak enough to the work that Kusler has been putting in and bearing down to get that win for us.”
“I was trying to mix arm angles and pitches to try to keep them off balance,” Kusler said.
Carson Hoffman increased Harrisburg’s lead to 3-1 in the sixth with a bases-loaded RBI walk.
Andrew Glovich hit an RBI double in the top of the seventh inning that brought home Sawyer Tolk to cut the lead to 3-2, but Harrisburg’s Brandon Simunek struck out Tristan Fitzsimmons swinging to end the game.
Myles Rees hit an RBI single in the top of the fifth to bring Sawyer Tolk home and give East a 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning.
Gold loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth with two outs, but East’s Andrew Glovich struck out Max Carlson to end the inning. Glovich recorded three strikeouts in the inning.
Palmer Boyd grounded into a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning.
Harrisburg’s Braxton Kusler struck out 10 batters in 5 1/3 innings pitched. He allowed one run on three hits. Maddux Scherer struck out one batter in 2/3 innings pitched, earning the victory. Brandon Simunek struck out two batters in the seventh inning, earning the save.
East loaded the bases in the top of the sixth. Post 15’s Tristan Fitzsimmons advanced on a wild pitch but Harrisburg’s Carlson tagged Fitzsimmons out before he got to home plate.
Glovich struck out eight batters in five innings pitched, allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits in the loss.
“He pitched a heck of a game,” said Sioux Falls East head coach Dan Hughes. “He came out and kept us in that game. We got guys on base but we just really couldn’t come up with that big hit. I love to see the fight from our team even at the end. We got a couple guys on (with) that tying run at second base. We’re a team that battles. Now, we’re playing a one game season the rest of the way. We have the guys to do it.”
Tolk struck out one batter in the sixth inning.
Sioux Falls East plays Yankton in Game 12, an elimination game, at 4:30 p.m. today (Friday). Harrisburg plays Brookings in Game 13, an elimination game for Brookings, at 7 p.m. at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Regardless of today’s outcome, Harrisburg will advance to the championship game on Saturday.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.