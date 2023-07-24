After navigating a tough June, Rapid City Post 22 is in a good position to defend its title in the South Dakota State Class A American Legion Baseball Tournament, according to head coach Kelvin Torve.
“We’re playing better now,” said Torve, whose Hardhats (46-21) enter state with nine wins in the past 10 games. “We had three major injuries in June, and we were lost for a little bit. We’ve been better in the month of July.”
Two of the three injured players — shortstop Wilson Kieffer and second baseman Wyatt Reeder — have since returned to the lineup.
Several Hardhat players have provided offense this season, beginning with Harrison Good (.383).
“Harrison hits third, fourth, and has had a lot of big RBIs for us,” Torve said. “Alex Dietrich (.332) had driven in a bunch of runs. Aiden Roberts (.344) and Wyatt Reeder (.404) are two at the top of our order that have had good years, set the tone for us.”
Returning all-state player Palmer Jacobs (9-1; 2.97 ERA) and Hayden Leighty (4-5, 3.45 ERA) anchor the starting pitching, along with Eli Kelley (8-2; 1.19 ERA) and Lee Neugebaer (8-6; 3.65 ERA). Jaden Moreno (2-3, 4 saves; 3.89 ERA) has been the Hardhats’ go-to out of the bullpen.
While Post 22 has faced just four of the other seven teams in the state tournament, their first-round draw is a team that has caused them fits this season.
“Brookings beat us two out of three,” Torve said. “They’ll be a big challenge. They’re a well-coached, good team. We’ll have to be ready for them if we’re going to have any success at all.”
For Post 22 to make a repeat run — and claim the program’s state-record 45th title — they’ll need to do what they’ve done down the stretch, according to Torve.
“We need to do what we’ve done in July,” he said. “We’ve had good pitching all year, and pretty good defense. Our hitting is what we have to pay attention to — it’s been a little inconsistent.”
