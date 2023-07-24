After navigating a tough June, Rapid City Post 22 is in a good position to defend its title in the South Dakota State Class A American Legion Baseball Tournament, according to head coach Kelvin Torve.

“We’re playing better now,” said Torve, whose Hardhats (46-21) enter state with nine wins in the past 10 games. “We had three major injuries in June, and we were lost for a little bit. We’ve been better in the month of July.”

