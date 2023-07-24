A 4-1 run at the Gopher Classic helped the Harrisburg Tigers’ Gold team surge late, earning the second seed in the South Dakota State Class A American Legion Baseball Tournament.

“We started a little slow, trying to make the transition from high school to summer ball,” said Gold head coach Jake Adams. “We had a good showing in the Gopher Classic and kept rolling into the playoffs.”

