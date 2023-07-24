A 4-1 run at the Gopher Classic helped the Harrisburg Tigers’ Gold team surge late, earning the second seed in the South Dakota State Class A American Legion Baseball Tournament.
“We started a little slow, trying to make the transition from high school to summer ball,” said Gold head coach Jake Adams. “We had a good showing in the Gopher Classic and kept rolling into the playoffs.”
Part of what helped the Tigers find their spark was a solid pitching staff.
“Eli Kokenge is efficient. He’s only a sophomore, but he’s grown into his role,” Adams said. “Maddox Plack and Braxton Kusler are both juniors, but they’ve figured some things out to get them to where they are now. Maddux Scherer has come on as a reliever. Palmer Boyd is another one that we can rely on to close things down.”
Kokenge (6-0, 1.27 ERA, 60 K in 39 IP), Plack (3-2, 2.24 ERA, 37 K in 34 1/3 IP), Kusler (4-1, 2.60 ERA, 34K in 32 1/3 IP) and Simunek (1-3, 4.96 ERA, 31K in 29 2/3 IP) have each started several games for Harrisburg, with Scherer (0-0, 0.84 ERA, 5K in 8 1/3 IP) and Boyd (2-1, 4.73 ERA, 22K in 23 2/3 IP) also posting solid numbers.
Offensively, Scherer (5 HR, 16 doubles, 32 RBI, 12 SB) is batting a team-best .429, followed by Tate Larson (.381, 16 SB). Noah Boschee (.342, 6 doubles, 16 RBI) and Teigan Munce (.324, 5 HR, 8 doubles, 30 RBI) have also hit the ball well for Harrisburg.
“Maddux is our top stick,” Adams said. “Larson is a line drive guy. If he puts the ball in the gap, he’s going to get to second or third.”
Harrisburg faces Aberdeen today (Tuesday) at 12:30 p.m. The teams met just nine days ago, with each team winning one game.
“They’re a scrappy team that’s coached well. They have a couple of big sticks,” Adams said of Aberdeen. “If they put the ball in play they will put pressure on your defense. We expect them to come out ready to play.”
For Harrisburg to continue its late-season surge, it needs to do what kept them on that surge, Adams noted.
“We need to continue to have good at-bats,” he said. “We have to have an approach when we go to the dish. Early on we were just trying to hit the ball as hard as we could, which resulted in us rolling over the ball and hitting a lot of pop-ups.”
