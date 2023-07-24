In the eyes of Brookings head coach Carter Roach, the Post 74 Bandits are peaking at the right time. The No. 4 seed Bandits played well both offensively and defensively in 16-0 and 13-4 victories over Huron to qualify for State.

“Our kids have grasped what we’ve been preaching all year with our approach at the plate,” Roach said. “It’s paying dividends now. Our hitting was great (against Huron).”

