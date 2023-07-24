In the eyes of Brookings head coach Carter Roach, the Post 74 Bandits are peaking at the right time. The No. 4 seed Bandits played well both offensively and defensively in 16-0 and 13-4 victories over Huron to qualify for State.
“Our kids have grasped what we’ve been preaching all year with our approach at the plate,” Roach said. “It’s paying dividends now. Our hitting was great (against Huron).”
Nathan Lease started the 16-0 victory for Brookings, while Breck Hirrschoff started the second game with Nolan Miles closing the 13-4 victory.
“We have about five or six guys that I feel strong about putting up on the mound,” Roach said. “Our pitching depth is huge. Zach Struck fell into our closer and our end-of-game guy. He’s done an awesome job with that. He’s also grasped that he might have to pitch two or three times a week. Guys knowing their roles in the pitching rotation and, when they get their opportunity, taking the ball and competing at a high level for us (helps).”
Brookings will take on the defending champion and No. 5 seed Rapid City Post 22.
“We’ve battled the last couple years,” Roach said. “We hosted Rapid City in a three-game series early in the summer and (they were) very tight games. We ended up taking two of three (games).
“They’re very well-coached (by Kelvin Torve), they do things the right way and they can hit the baseball. It’s going to be a good matchup in the first round. I’m confident our kids are ready to take on that challenge.”
Roach, who lived in Yankton in the summer of 2020, is excited to see the town host the tournament.
“I would put Riverside (Field) as one of the top baseball venues in South Dakota,” he said. “The improvements they made to the field and dugouts is awesome. They’ll have big crowds there. It’s going to be fun down by the river.”
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.