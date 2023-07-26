The Harrisburg Gold used a potent offensive attack, tallying 17 hits in a 16-4 victory over Yankton Post 12 in Game Eight of the South Dakota Legion Class A State Baseball Tournament Wednesday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
“That’s probably one of the best ball games we’ve played all year,” said Harrisburg head coach Jake Adams. “Having 17 hits is going to win you a lot of ball games.”
Yankton assistant coach Trey Krier added “you’ve got to tip your hat to Harrisburg.”
“They came out and swung the sticks,” Krier said.
Harrisburg’s Maddox Plack struck out two batters in five innings pitched.
“Plack pitched a heck of a game,” Adams said. “I know he was dripping sweat at the end of it, but he battled and got the job done.”
In the top of the first, Gold’s Noah Boschee caught a line drive from Yankton’s Matthew Sheldon and proceeded to throw Drew Ryken out at second to end the half-inning.
Harrisburg was successful from the plate against Yankton starter Isaiah Schelhaas as the Gold got on the board with a Maddux Scherer RBI single.
Boschee registered his fifth RBI of the tournament on a double to give Gold a 2-0 lead.
Harrisburg’s next two runners reached and Carter Hoffman cleared the bases with a 3-RBI double to give Gold a 5-0 lead at the end of the inning.
Yankton’s Josh Sheldon relieved Schelhaas on the bump in the second inning. Gold’s Teigan Munce hit an RBI single to extend Harrisburg’s lead to 6-0. Josh Sheldon was able to get out of a bases-loaded jam with two outs by striking out Tate Larson.
Yankton responded in the third as a Rugby Ryken single, Drew Ryken hit by pitch and Lucas Kampshoff walk loaded the bases. Matthew Sheldon hit a sac fly that scored Rugby Ryken. Cody Oswald hit a single that loaded the bases again, setting up Mac Ryken’s 2-RBI single on a 3-2 count to cut Harrisburg’s lead to 6-3. On Jace McCorkell’s at bat, Harrisburg catcher Max Carlson did not corral a ball as Mac Ryken stole second base. Cody Oswald went home, was tagged out on the play and was ejected.
Harrisburg’s Coen Cook hit a solo home run off Josh Sheldon to extend Gold’s lead to 7-3 in the third inning.
Cook and Scherer each had 2-RBI singles in the fourth to extend Harrisburg’s lead to 11-3.
For Yankton, Schelhaas struck out one batter in an inning pitched. Josh Sheldon struck out three batters in 2 2/3 innings pitched.
Scherer and Cook led Harrisburg with three RBIs apiece. Palmer Boyd went 4-for-4 in the contest.
Yankton plays Rapid City Post 22 in an elimination contest (Game 10) today (Thursday) at 5 p.m., while Harrisburg plays Sioux Falls Post 15 East in Game 11 today (Thursday) at 7:30 p.m. at Riverside Field.
Krier is confident in Post 12’s ability to bounce back.
“The beauty about the State Legion tournament is that you’ve got double elimination,” he said. “Our kids are going to have a lot of fun the next three days if we can find a way to get ourselves to Saturday.”
