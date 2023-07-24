After back-to-back runner-up finishes, Sioux Falls Post 15 East is motivated to complete its run and win the South Dakota State Class A American Legion Baseball Tournament, which begins today (Tuesday) in Yankton.
East brings a 38-8 record into state, including winning its pool in the Gopher Classic.
“The Gopher Classic has a state tournament feel,” said East head coach Dan Hughes. “I thought we played very well. All 15 players contributed. We saw the ball well and put up some runs.”
Part of East’s success comes from its experience.
“We have a lot of returning players, including a few third-year Legion players,” Hughes said. “They work for each other and want to see us have a successful season.”
East has been anchored by a solid pitching staff, featuring six players with four or more victories on the season. Leading the way have been Myles Rees (7-0, 1.26 ERA; 41 K in 44 1/3 IP) and Andrew Glovich (5-1, 1 save, 1.34 ERA; 45 K in 36 2/3 IP).
“Every time Rees is out there, we feel we have a chance to win,” Hughes said. “Glovich has been a great starter. Tate Schafer (4-0, 0.45 ERA; 28 K in 31 1/3 IP) has done a good job of attacking the zone. Lincoln Vasgaard (5-0, 3.53 ERA; 38 K in 35 2/3 IP) and Regan Leininger (4-0, 3.94 ERA; 29 K in 26 2/3 IP) have done a great job on the mound.”
Rees has also been among the offensive leaders for East, batting .391 with three home runs, 18 doubles and 42 RBI. Glovich (.309, 33 RBI) has provided pop, recording a team-best five home runs. Jack Smith (.398, 7 triples, 34 RBI), Dylan Rippentrop (.377, 10 doubles, 24 RBI), Sawyer Tolk (.326, 1 HR, 27 RBI) and Tristan Fitzsimmons (.287, 4 triples, 38 RBI) have also provided a spark offensively, according to Hughes.
East opens against a Harrisburg Maroon team that it beat in their only meeting this season.
“They’ve got a few good arms and they can swing the bat well,” Hughes said. “They play good defense.”
Hughes knows that the deep tournament field will provide challenges for East throughout the tournament.
“We’ve got to be ready to play,” he said. “We’ve got to keep playing the way we’ve been playing.
“With our experience, the moment’s not going to be too big for us. We’ll be ready.”
The East-Maroon matchup is the first game of the tournament, a 10 a.m. start.
