EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to reflect upcoming matchups.
Jack Smith likes to be aggressive early in the count.
Tuesday morning it paid off in a big way.
Smith sent the first pitch of the bottom of the first inning over the right field fence and top-seeded Sioux Falls East didn’t look back, claiming a 7-2 victory over Harrisburg Maroon in the opening game of the South Dakota State Class A American Legion Baseball Tournament, Tuesday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Sawyer Tolk went 3-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored and three stolen bases, for East. Andrew Glovich went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. Dylan Rippentrop doubled and Tristan Fitzsimmons, a Mount Marty recruit, added a hit in the victory.
Jason Hanson had a pair of hits for Harrisburg. Samuel Sutton and Jacob Bergman each doubled. Carter Gronseth and Carson Drexler each had a hit for the Tigers.
Myles Rees pitched 4 2/3 shutout innings, striking out eight, for the win. Smith struck out four in 2 1/3 innings of relief, giving up two unearned runs.
Darren Salfranski took the loss, striking out five in his five innings of work.
“He’s done a great job all year, and had another great outing today,” said Harrisburg head coach Zeb Wede. “He’s consistently given us five-plus innings every start.”
Smith didn’t go up to the plate looking for a certain pitch but expected to swing at it.
“I’m known for swinging at that first pitch,” he said after the game. “I had one game this year where I had three hits and saw three pitches.”
The Safranski pitch was a slider, which Smith lofted over the right field fence to give East the early 1-0 edge.
“I just took it the way it was going,” he said.
Getting the leadoff batter on played a role in the next two East runs as well. Tate Schafer reached on an error to start the second and came in on Brayden Olson’s flyout to right. Tolk walked to lead off the third and came in on the Fitzsimmons single.
In both the second and third innings, the run was set up by a stolen base from the leadoff hitter. East finished 5-for-5 in stolen base attempts on the day, with three of those five runners coming in to score.
“We tell our guys that if they get a good read off the pitcher, if they feel they can take the base, to take off,” said East head coach Dan Hughes. “Our guys did a good job of that today.”
As East slowly built on its lead, Harrisburg kept having rallies stall. The Tigers got runners on in every inning, but could not score until an unearned run in the sixth inning off Smith.
“Myles has been solid all year,” Hughes said of East’s pitching. “Jack came in and did what we needed him to do.”
What was “needed” was holding the lead while allowing East to pull Rees before his pitch count made him unavailable for the rest of the tournament.
“I knew I had to step up,” Smith said. “I had to get the adrenaline going at the end, but it all worked out.”
East now prepares for a winner’s bracket game against Brookings today (Wednesday) at 5 p.m.
“We’ve got to be ready for that next one,” Hughes said. “It’s going to be a good opponent. We have to be ready to go.”
Harrisburg will try to stay alive in the tournament with a 10 a.m. elimination game against Rapid City Post 22 today.
“We need to focus more on ourselves, have better team at-bats,” Wede said. “We need to put the pressure on them to make mistakes, rather than put the pressure on ourselves.”
