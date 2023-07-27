Yankton Post 12 took down Rapid City Post 22, the defending Class A State Legion Champions, 6-2 to stay alive in the 2023 Class A State Legion Baseball Tournament on Thursday evening.

Yankton’s record improves to 26-14 on the season. The team will face Sioux Falls East today (Friday) at 4:30 p.m. East suffered its first loss in the tournament later Thursday, falling 3-2 to Harrisburg Gold.

