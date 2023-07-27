Yankton Post 12 took down Rapid City Post 22, the defending Class A State Legion Champions, 6-2 to stay alive in the 2023 Class A State Legion Baseball Tournament on Thursday evening.
Yankton’s record improves to 26-14 on the season. The team will face Sioux Falls East today (Friday) at 4:30 p.m. East suffered its first loss in the tournament later Thursday, falling 3-2 to Harrisburg Gold.
“We are feeling good after this game and we are ready to keep playing,” said Yankton’s Matthew Sheldon. “We know what we are capable of and we just need to continue to work together to make a run.”
Yankton quickly got on the board in the first inning, with Rugby Ryken scoring on Matthew Sheldon’s single to right field.
“It always helps to score early on and our guys worked to get it,” Lawrence stated. “Getting a first inning run in any game is important, but in a state game it is very important to get one.”
The score did not change from 1-0 until the fourth inning came around. Yankton was able to get the bases loaded on walks, and then score all three runners in two separate at-bats. Rugby Ryken scored one runner with a single to left field, while Drew Ryken brought home two runners to make it 4-0.
“We had a lot of guys get timely hits throughout the game to help give us the lead we had,” said Yankton’s head coach, Drew Lawrence.
Post 22 put their first run on the board in the bottom of the sixth inning to make it a 4-1 score when they had two outs. Yankton added two more runs in the top of the seventh.
The Hard Hats were able to respond one more time with Eli Kelley scoring on his teammate’s fly out to make the final score 6-2.
Rapid City’s head coach, Kevin Torve, was quick to tip his hat to Post 12, stating, “Yankton is a well-coached team, with good baseball players, who fully competed in all aspects of the game tonight.”
Sheldon started out on the mound for Yankton, throwing the first five innings of the game, and picking up four strikeouts in the game.
“Matthew was a joy to watch on the mound today and did an unbelievable job,” Lawrence said. “We knew he could do that all year, but he really stepped his game up tonight.”
Although Post 22’s run at the 2023 State Class A Baseball Tournament has come to an end, their season will continue at the Great Plains Regional Tournament next week. Post 22’s has an automatic bid to the tournament as the host.
“In order to compete next week, we will have to play like we did earlier this month,” Torve said. “I told my guys they just have to focus on the good games we have and go from there.”
Lawrence, spoke highly of both Post 22 and Torve, following the game.
“Torve is a class act who is also a great coach and person,” Lawrence said. “They’re one of the most storied programs in the state.”
