An 0-10 start didn’t stop Harrisburg Maroon from a finish that landed them in the South Dakota State Class A American Legion Baseball Tournament.
The Tigers take a 12-23 record into today’s (Tuesday) opening matchup against top-seeded Sioux Falls East.
“Our record doesn’t show what we’ve accomplished as a team,” said head coach Zeb Wede. “In the Sioux Falls West series we started to get back into gear. We’ve looked a lot better since then.”
Anchoring the pitching staff for Harrisburg has been sophomore Darren Safranski (2-2, 2.96 ERA, 64 K in 45 IP). Several other pitchers have also contributed to the Tigers’ success.
“Every time he’s on the mound he gives us a chance to win,” Wede said. “Kason Syverson (6-4, 4.17 ERA; 46 K in 48 2/3 IP) and Ethan Beek (3-2, 4.02 ERA; 29 K) have been solid. Jonah Knuth (0-3, 3.26 ERA; 14 K in 19 1/3 IP) and Carter Gronseth (0-1, 3.82 ERA; 22 K in 25 2/3 IP) have also helped a lot.”
Gronseth (17 RBI, 7 SB) leads the Tigers with a .381 batting average, followed closely by Samuel Sutton (.373, 2 HR, 19 RBI). Jacob Bergman (.351, 13 RBI) and Peyton Blackwelder (.303, 13 RBI) each have “fantastic plate presence,” according to Wede. Jason Hanson (.265) has a team-best 18 stolen bases in 21 tries.
Wede knows his team will have its hands full out of the gate with East, which won the only meeting between the teams on June 16.
“They don’t give away at-bats,” he said. “They’re a sound team. They take advantage of other teams when they make errors.
“They have some really good arms and solid bats. They’re a sound team.”
Though Harrisburg Maroon is the lone team among the eight to enter state with a losing record, Wede feels his team is in position to make some waves.
“I expect some unexpected things to happen in Yankton this week,” he said.
