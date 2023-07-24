Aberdeen Smitty’s had not finished its season at state since 2017. This year that changes.
Aberdeen (27-16) will compete in the South Dakota State Class A American Legion Baseball Tournament, beginning today (Tuesday) in Yankton.
Updated: July 25, 2023 @ 5:02 pm
Aberdeen Smitty’s had not finished its season at state since 2017. This year that changes.
Aberdeen (27-16) will compete in the South Dakota State Class A American Legion Baseball Tournament, beginning today (Tuesday) in Yankton.
“It was a big sigh of relief to finally get back,” said Aberdeen head coach Brandon Kusler. “They’ve worked hard to get to this point. It’s nice to see all that pay off.”
One of the things that allowed this year’s Aberdeen team to flourish was its resilience.
“It’s the way this group has responded all year to adversity, injuries, losses, whatever it may be,” Kusler said. “They’ve done a good job of moving on, focusing on the next play.
“I think this group has been special in the way they respond.”
The trio of Phillip Zens (7-1, 1 save; 1.80 ERA, 59 K in 58 1/3 IP), Zane Backous (6-1; 3.67 ERA, 45 K in 61 IP) and Drew Salfrank (4-5, 5.58 ERA; 32 K in 42 2/3 IP) have accounted for 17 of the team’s victories, with Jaiden Smith (5-4, 2.96 ERA; 31 K in 45 IP) the other pitcher with more than two victories on the campaign.
“Zens has been a big part of our starting pitching. He’s really been consistent all year. He’s won a lot of big games,” Kusler said. “Backous is a younger guy that has stepped up in a big way. Salfrank has come up with a lot of big moments.”
Corey Vining (.406, 8 HR, 13 doubles, 7 triples, 67 RBI) has anchored the middle of the Smittys order, with Salfrank (.485, 7 doubles, 25 RBI) providing a spark at the top. Smith (.370, 3 HR, 7 doubles, 55 RBI), Zens (.321, 7 doubles, 24 RBI) and Backous (.310, 3 HR, 7 doubles, 35 RBI) have also been big hitters for Aberdeen.
“Vining has hit a lot of big home runs for us. He hits for a good average as well,” Kusler said. “Salfrank has been an on-base machine. He does it in a lot of different ways.”
Aberdeen opens against a Harrisburg Gold team that earned the second seed in the tournament, a 12:30 p.m. start today. The teams are familiar with each other, as they split a doubleheader on July 16.
“From top to bottom they’re tough to get out. One through nine, they’re a threat to leave the yard,” Kusler said. “We have to focus on keeping the ball down.”
Kusler has a simple goal for Aberdeen this week: “compete.”
“Every team in this tournament is capable of winning it. That has to be our mindset,” he said. “We have to go out and compete every pitch and let the results take care of themselves.”
