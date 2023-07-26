Sioux Falls East Post 15 is continuing to move on to the winners bracket of the 2023 South Dakota American Legion State Class A Baseball Tournament after getting a 14-4 win over Brookings Post 74 on Wednesday evening at Riverside Field.
Brookings jumped onto an early 2-0 lead in the second inning thanks to a bunt and single. The Bandits were able to add onto their lead in the following inning, with Zach Struck scoring on Nolan Miles’ single to right field.
Sioux Falls East scored their first two runs in the bottom half of the third, with the runs scoring on two separate outfield singles.
“We were able to make some adjustments at the plate. It started with the spark Brayden Olson created by hitting double in the third,” Hughes said. “From the third inning on, we were able to continue to put runs up on the board and it was fun to watch them.”
Post 15 took their first lead of the game in the fourth inning, scoring three runs to make it a 5-3 game in their favor. Brookings was able to take one run back in the following inning to bring the game within one.
However, Post 15 responded in big way, posting eight runs on two hits in the bottom of the fifth inning to bring the game to a 13-4 score. Post 15 added one more run with a single to center field in the sixth inning to bring the game to an end.
Tate Schaefer started on the bump for Post 15, pitching the first four and one-third innings, and picking up five strikeouts in the process.
“Tate really helped keep us in the game and working us out of jams until we were able to get the bats going,” Hughes said.
Schaefer was quick to add that, “my teammates helped me out a lot with both the plays they made on the field and at the plate.”
The main focus for Carter Roach, the head coach for Brookings, after tonight’s game is to get his boys cooled down and ready for tomorrow morning’s game.
“Coming into to tomorrow’s game, it will be a brand-new tournament. Our mindset for the season is to focus on one game at a time, so that will stay true for tomorrow,” Roach said. “With the one loss, we will have to fight a little harder, but with that being said, tomorrow is a new day.”
Brookings will have a quick turnaround between games, with their next one being scheduled for 10 a.m. this morning (Thursday) against Renner.
Sioux Falls East will be looking to carry their momentum into their next game. Coach Hughes noted that, “We were able to build a lot of momentum with tonight’s game, so we just hope it can carry into the next day.”
Sioux Falls East plays again at 7:30 p.m. today against Harrisburg Gold.
“Both of the teams playing tonight are good teams, and whoever ends up on top will be ready for tomorrow’s game,” Hughes said. (The contest between Harrisburg Gold and Yankton, the final game of Wednesday, had yet to be completed at the time of the interview.) “We just have to keep our energy up and be ready.”
