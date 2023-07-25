Fourth-seeded Brookings Post 74 took home a 5-4 win over the fifth-seeded Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats after a high scoring sixth inning on Tuesday evening in the 2023 South Dakota American Legion State Class A Baseball Tournament.
There were 21 hits recorded between the two teams, and three different lead changes that took place throughout the game. Despite it being a low scoring game until the sixth, both teams kept both a strong offense and defense.
“This was a well-played game by both teams. That is really what South Dakota Class “A” amateur baseball is all about,” Carter Roach, head coach for Post 74, stated. “That game had two teams that really wanted to come out on top, and I am glad that we were the team that did.”
Although it was a scoreless first four and a half innings, both teams recorded hits and stranded players in hopes one would get through. Post 74 was the first team to do, pushing Parker Winghart across the plate to get the 1-0 lead.
The sixth inning had multiple different plays take place in both the top and bottom half to keep both teams and fans on their toes.
The Hard Hats got their first run and lead of the game in the top half, scoring four runs on four hits to make it 4-1. The first run for Post 22 came from a sacrifice fielder’s choice to get Hayden Holec home.
Post 74 loaded the bases right away in the bottom of the sixth, with two players reaching by getting walked. The Hard Hats were unable to complete what would have been an inning ending double play, due to an error on the first throw. Brookings was able to tie the game 4-4 heading into the final inning.
The starting and closing pitchers for Post 74, Nathan Lease and Zach Struck, were quick to say that, “the energy from the bench really helped push us to stay steady and get the win.” Lease noted that, “even though they scored those four innings, the energy of the team made it feel like we were still up.”
Post 22 were able to get runners on base in the top of the seventh, but were unable to get them home. Post 74 had a walk-off RBI single to right field to get the 5-4 win over the Hard Hats.
Struck credited his teammates for the walk off win.
“It really started with our bench guys heading into the seventh,” he said. “They kept the energy high throughout the game, especially in that inning.”
Head coach for Post 22, Kevin Torve, helped his team create a strong and competitive mindset for this game and this year’s tournament.
“The month of July really helped create this mindset. We have been competitive all month and carried it into the tournament.”
Despite not ending up on top in their first game of the tournament, Coach Torve and Post 22 are looking to push forward and not dwell on this game.
“It was a tough loss tonight, but the challenge is to keep moving forward and to compete,” Torve said. “It’s a long tournament, and we are still in it. The team just needs to be ready to work and compete.”
Post 22’s record moves to 46-22 on the season, with their next game coming sharp at 10 a.m. against Harrisburg Maroon.
Post 74’s record is now 26-15 and their focus is set on the 5 p.m. game against the top seed, Sioux Falls East.
“We played them [SF East] in last year’s tournament in the 1-0 game, so it is almost a rematch. We have a lot of returners who are remember that game and are ready for it,” Roach said. “We are coming in with the same mindset we always do, which is just focusing on pitch and one inning at a time.”
