Fourth-seeded Brookings Post 74 took home a 5-4 win over the fifth-seeded Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats after a high scoring sixth inning on Tuesday evening in the 2023 South Dakota American Legion State Class A Baseball Tournament.

There were 21 hits recorded between the two teams, and three different lead changes that took place throughout the game. Despite it being a low scoring game until the sixth, both teams kept both a strong offense and defense.

