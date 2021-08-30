Lucas Kampshoff threw for 385 yards and five touchdowns, and Austin Gobel had 10 catches for 190 yards and two scores as Yankton outlasted Pierre 43-36 in overtime in junior varsity football action on Monday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
Also for the Bucks offense, Tucker Gilmore had nine catches for 105 yards and two scores.
Defensively, Acey Marts posted a team-best nine tackles. Jace McCorkell added eight tackles and a fumble recovery.
Yankton, 1-1, hosts Sioux Falls Jefferson on Sept. 6.
