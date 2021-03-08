SIOUX FALLS — The Golden Eagles haven’t made the Summit League title game since 2011. That changed when Kevin Obanor tipped-in a missed shot at the buzzer by teammate Max Abmas to lift Oral Roberts past South Dakota State 90-88 Monday evening in the Sanford Pentagon.
“I was just standing ready,” Obanor said. “In the first half I was in foul trouble. I’m just trying to be tough and doing the next thing regardless of the circumstances. The opportunity went and I just went for it and put the ball back in the hole.”
Obanor sat most of he first half with two fouls, and part of the second with four fouls, but threw down a dunk to give Oral Roberts an 88-85 advantage, and then converted the tip-in at the final second ticked off the clock.
SDSU’s Baylor Scheierman tied the game up at 88 by making three consecutive free throws with 9.3 seconds left after being fouled on a three-pointer. Scheierman tallied 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists on the night.
“Those are the type of games you dream of playing as a kid, but you always dream of winning it, not losing it,” Scheierman said. “Nobody likes to lose, especially this time of year.”
The Jacks had to fight back after a rough first half offensively. SDSU didn’t make a three-pointer in the opening 20 minutes and trailed by nine going into the intermission.
The hot shooting continued for Oral Roberts in the second half, but the Jacks picked up the pace as well, clawing back to within one point of the Golden Eagles three times and tying them once, at 88, but never taking the lead in the second half.
All six players who scored for Oral Roberts, did so in double figures. Kareem Thompson led the way with 22 points. Abmas added 18 points and 10 assists. Obanor finished with 14 points, Carlos Jurgens 13, DeShang Weaver 12 and Francis Lacis 11.
Scheierman was joined in the 20-point club by Douglas Wilson, who tallied 22 points and 10 rebounds. Matt Delingler added 12 points. Alex Arians and Luke Appel pitched in 10 points each.
Oral Roberts now prepares for their first Summit League title game since 2011. The Golden Eagles are playing their third game in three day, but Golden Eagles head coach Paul Mills isn’t worried.
“I’m not sweating it,” Mills said. “...I can promise you we have guys who work, we have guys who care, and they’ll be dialed in. This fatigue stuff is baloney to me.”
The Golden Eagles play at 8 p.m. Tuesday evening in the Summit League Championship in the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. They play the winner of South Dakota and North Dakota State.
ORAL ROBERTS (14-10)
Kevin Obanor 6-11 0-0 14, Carlos Jurgens 3-4 6-6 13, Kareem Thompson 8-11 2-2 22, Francis Lacis 4-6 0-0 11, Max Abmas 6-14 4-4 18, DeShang Weaver 4-5 2-2 12, Sheldon Stevens 0-4 0-0 0. TOTALS: 31-55 14-14 90
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE (16-7)
Baylor Scheierman 8-18 8-9 28, Charlie Easley 3-6 0-2 6, Matt Dentlinger 6-10 0-2 12, Alex Arians 4-6 0-0 10, Douglas Wilson 8-21 4-5 20, Matt Mims 0-1 2-2 2, Luke Appel 5-6 0-1 10. TOTALS: 34-68 14-21 88.
At Half: ORU 43, SDSU 34. Three-Pointers: ORU 14-26 (Thompson 4-6, Lacis 3-5, Weaver 2-2, Obanor 2-4, Abmas 2-5, Jurgens 1-1, Stevens 0-3), SDSU 6-14 (Scheierman 4-7, Arians 2-3, Mims 0-1, Easley 0-3). Rebounds: SDSU 40 (Wilson 10), ORU 21 (Weaver 5). Personal Fouls: ORU 20, SDSU 13. Fouled Out: ORU 2, SDSU 0. Assists: SDSU 20 (Scheierman 7), ORU 19 (Abmas 10). Turnovers: SDSU 16, ORU 14. Steals: ORU 9 (Lacis 3, Abmas 3), SDSU 5 (Easley 3). Blocked Shots: ORU 4 (Weaver 2), SDSU 3 (Easley, Dentlinger, Wilson).
