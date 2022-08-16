VERMILLION — Beresford standout Isaiah J. Richards was one of four recruits announced by the University of South Dakota track and field program on Tuesday.
Richards is joined at USD by Sammy NeilAlexus Sindelar and Reese Young-Oestmann.
A sprinter from Beresford, Richards was a three-time placewinner at the South Dakota Track & Field Championships. He qualified for the state meet in four different relays for Beresford High School as a junior.
Richards also played football, basketball and baseball for the Watchdogs. He graduated with Beresford’s single-game record for receiving yards along with the second-most yards in a single season. He earned all-state honors in 2021 and all-Big East Conference honors in back-to-back years as a junior and senior. He also was a member of Beresford’s three-straight state titles from 2018 to 2020.
Richards plans to major in business at South Dakota.
A transfer from the University of Mary, Sammy Neil joins the Coyotes with three seasons of eligibility remaining. Neil was an All-American long jumper last season, placing seventh at the NCAA Division II Championships with a leap of 19-8 ¼ (6.00m).
A state champion cross country runner from Pierce, Nebraska, Alexus Sindelar won four-straight medals at the Nebraska Cross Country Championships from 2018-21. She captured the state title as a junior to go along with a bronze from her freshman season. The younger sister of current Coyote cross country runner Mason Sindelar, she owns personal bests of 5:21.44 for 1,600 meters, 11:47.21 for 3,200 meters and 19:18 for 5,000 meters on the cross country course.
A distance runner out of Omaha, Nebraska, Reese Young-Oestmann medaled at the 2021 Nebraska Cross Country Championships her senior season with a 15th-place finish. She was a four-time qualifier for the state cross country meet and a three-time state qualifier for track and field.
(0) comments
