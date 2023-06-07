TYNDALL — Scotland-Menno outlasted Tyndall 9-7 in 16-under baseball action on Wednesday.
Kory Keppen went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI for Scotland-Menno. Erick Buechler had two hits. Bryce Sattler, Parker Hochstein, Trent Guthmiller and Izayah Ulmer each had a hit for the Trappers.
Chapin Cooper went 3-for-4 with a double for Tyndall. Major Aarstad and Landon Bares each had two hits. Jace Toupal also doubled. Landon Schmidt added a hit.
Guthmiller struck out nine batters in four innings of work for the win. Steven Neth took the loss in relief.
BERESFORD — The Sioux Falls Post 911 Chargers earned a 16-3 victory over Beresford-Alcester-Hudson in 16-under baseball action on Wednesday.
Jacob Cole had the lone B-AH hit.
Evan Brown took the loss.
Platte-Geddes 15, Canistota-Freeman 4
FREEMAN — Platte-Geddes claimed a 15-4 victory over Canistota-Freeman in 16-under baseball action on Wednesday.
Quincy Stephens went 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBI for Platte-Geddes. Tommy Biehl also had two hits. Tanner Dyk tripled and Asher Kott added a hit in the victory.
Luke Peters, Jackson Donlan and Easton Tschetter each had a hit for Canistota-Freeman.
Hayden Sprik picked up the win, striking out five in his 3 2/3 innings of work. Jye Bailey struck out three in 1 1/3 innings of relief in the win. Peters took the loss, striking out four in his 2 1/3 innings of work.
Canistota-Freeman 4, Platte-Geddes 3
FREEMAN — Canistota-Freeman scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth and final inning, rallying to a 4-3 victory over Platte-Geddes in 14-under baseball action on Wednesday.
Tayden Kerrigan doubled for Canistota-Freeman. Easton Tschetter, Domani Butler, Justin Escobar and Peter Deckert each had a hit for the Sticks.
Tommy Nelson had two hits for Platte-Geddes.
Tschetter pitched a scoreless sixth inning for the win. Kerrigan started, striking out seven in his five innings of work. Asher Kott took the loss.
Tyndall 6, Scotland-Menno 5
TYNDALL — Tyndall scored five runs in the second inning on the way to a 6-5 victory over the Scotland-Menno Trappers in 14-under baseball action on Wednesday.
Jarret Andretta, Izayah Ulmer, Cayden Ganschow and Mirik Vaith each had a hit for the Trappers.
Brayson Meng took the loss.
Vermillion 15, Beresford-Alcester-Hudson 0
BERESFORD — Vermillion claimed a 15-0 victory over Beresford-Alcester-Hudson in 14-under baseball action on Wednesday.
Ryan Vitt had three hits, and Ryne Chapman and Luke Jensen each doubled and singled for Vermillion. Grant Roerig also had two hits. Cooper Reiser doubled, and Matthew Roob, Nolan Nygren, Duke Job and Tysen Hovden each had a hit in the victory.
Evan Haak doubled for B-AH. Ian Henderson, Jackson Meyer, Evan Dressen and Kasen Voss each had a hit for the Black Sox.
Vitt went the distance in the win, striking out eight in the six-inning contest. Haak took the loss.
