Yankton senior point guard Rugby Ryken was named to the first team as the Class AA All-State boys’ basketball team was announced Tuesday. The all-state teams were selected by members of the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association.
Ryken averaged 12 points, 7.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game in helping lead the Bucks to the 2023 state championship.
“Rugby has meant so much to our program both on and off the floor over the past four years,” said Yankton head coach Chris Haynes. “He will go down as one of the best to ever wear the Yankton Buck uniform as his career stats and accolades attest to that.”
Ryken finishes his career ranked 12th in career scoring (823) and first in career assists (356). He also set the Bucks’ single-game assist record with 16.
Ryken twice earned all-Eastern South Dakota Conference honors and was named to the Class AA All-Tournament teams in all three of his state tournaments. The Bucks also qualified for state as the top seed his freshman year, but the 2020 tournament was cancelled due to COVID.
“We are going to miss his production on the floor, no doubt about that, but even more we are going to miss his happy-go-lucky attitude, leadership and fierce competitiveness,” Haynes said. “We could not be happier to see him recognized as first-team all-state.”
Ryken will attend Mount Marty University and compete in both basketball and football for the Lancers.
Sioux Falls Lincoln junior J.T. Rock was named the Class AA Player of the Year, averaging 18 points and 10 rebounds per game. The Iowa commit finished the season with 81 blocked shots.
Class A
Dakota Valley’s Isaac Bruns and Randy Rosenquist were each named to the first team, as the duo helped lead the Panthers to a second straight undefeated season.
Bruns, a South Dakota recruit, averaged 26.5 points and 9.4 rebounds. He was also named the Class A Player of the Year.
Rosenquist averaged 13.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game.
Both Bruns and Rosenquist were repeat first-team selections from a year ago. Bruns was also a first-team pick in 2021.
Mount Marty recruit Aiden Jensen of Madison was named to the second team. He averaged 20.9 points and 9.0 rebounds per game, and finished with 60 blocked shots.
Two area athletes earned third team honors, Elk Point-Jefferson’s Easton Kempf and Beresford’s Tate VanOtterloo.
Kempf averaged 15 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in helping lead the Huskies to their first state tournament appearance since 2010.
VanOtterloo averaged 18.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game for the Watchdogs.
Also named to the third team was MMU recruit Damon Opdahl of Waubay-Summit. Opdahl, a second-team pick in Class B a year ago, averaged 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game this season. He also had 103 steals.
Class B
Mount Marty recruit Sutton Arend of Bridgewater-Emery was named to the first team. He averaged 22 points and 9.0 rebounds per game for the Huskies this past season.
Viborg-Hurley’s Nick Hanson was named to the second team. He averaged 16.5 points and 9.4 rebounds per game, and blocked 55 shots for the Cougars, who advanced to state.
White River’s Joe Sayler was named the Class B Player of the Year. The South Dakota State recruit averaged 30.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game this past season, earning a third straight first team selection.
South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association
2022-23 All-State Boys Basketball Teams
CLASS AA
First Team
JT Rock, SF Lincoln, 7-1, jr., F (18 ppg, 10 rpg, 81 blocks)
Lincoln Kienholz, Pierre, 6-3, sr., G (18.5 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 3.3 apg)
Rugby Ryken, Yankton, 6-0, sr., G (12 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 7.5 apg)
Taylen Ashley, SF Jefferson, 6-1, sr., G (17.3 ppg, 4 rpg, 3 apg)
Kaden Year, SF Jefferson, 6-5, sr., G (17 ppg, 5.2 rpg)
Spencer Barr, Aberdeen Central, 5-11, sr., G (18.5 ppg, 2.4 apg)
Second Team
Ethan Determan, Harrisburg, 6-3, sr., G (18 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.5 apg)
Dylan Soulek, Mitchell, 6-3, sr., G (13.2 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 4.4 apg)
Reilyn Zavesky, Huron, 6-3, sr., G (23.5 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 2.1 apg)
Jacoby Mehrman, Harrisburg, 6-4, jr., G (15 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.2 apg)
Steele Morgan, Mitchell, 6-5, sr., F (11.7 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 2.2 apg)
Matt Eng, SF O’Gorman, 6-2, sr., G (18.9 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.9 apg)
Repeat Selections — 2022 (Kienholz, first team; Determan, Eng, Year and Ashley, second team); 2021 (Kienholz, second team).
Players of the Year — Rock.
CLASS A
First Team
Isaac Bruns, Dakota Valley, 6-4, sr., G (26.5 ppg, 9.4 rpg)
Caleb Hollenbeck, St. Thomas More, 6-3, sr., F (24.6 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 3.1 apg)
Oliver Vincent, Sioux Valley, 6-1, sr., G (20 ppg, 6 rpg, 7 apg)
Randy Rosenquist, Dakota Valley, 6-1, sr., G (13.8 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 8.8 apg, 80 steals)
Porter Ihnen, Lennox, 6-6, jr., G (21.6 ppg, 7 rpg, 4 apg)
Ethan Bruns, SF Christian, 6-6, sr., F (17 ppg, 7 rpg)
Second Team
Blake Volmer, Winner, 6-3, sr., G (19.2 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 4.1 apg)
Brayden Pankonen, Dell Rapids, 5-10, sr., G (20.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 4.9 apg)
Reed Rus, Mount Vernon-Plankinton, 6-4, sr., G (18.6 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 7.8 apg, 3.3 spg)
Aiden Jensen, Madison, 6-9, sr., F (20.9 ppg, 9 rpg, 60 blocks)
Alec Squires, Sioux Valley, 6-10, jr., C-F (15 ppg, 11 rpg, 60 blocks)
Ethan Cheeseman, Hanson, 6-3, sr. F, (19.2 ppg, 8.5 rpg)
Third Team
Damon Opdahl, Waubay-Summit, 6-1, sr., G (19.5 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 3.7 apg, 103 steals)
Easton Kempf, Elk Point-Jefferson, 6-5, sr., F (15 ppg, 7 rpg, 3 apg)
Easton Neuendorf, Hamlin, 5-11, so., G (13.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 4.9 apg)
Blake Thompson, Tea Area, 5-11, sr., G (13.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 5.2 apg)
Tyson Stevenson, Hamlin, 6-2, jr., G (14.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.3 apg)
Tate VanOtterloo, Beresford, 6-5, sr., G (18.8 ppg, 6 rpg, 3.5 apg)
Repeat Selections — 2022 (I. Bruns, Vincent, Rosenquist and Volmer, first team; Ihnen, Rus, Hollenbeck, Pankonen and E. Bruns, second team; and Opdahl, Class B second team); 2021 (I. Bruns and Vincent, first team).
Player of the Year — Isaac Bruns.
CLASS B
First Team
Joe Sayler, White River, 6-4, sr., G (30.8 ppg, 5.6 rpog, 3.7 apg)
Damon Wilkinson, De Smet, 6-10, sr., C (22 ppg, 13 rpg)
Brian LaRoche Jr., Lower Brule, 6-1, sr., G-F (24.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 2.4 apg, 83 steals)
Ethan Russell, Aberdeen Christian, 6-7, sr., G-F (16.6 ppg, 7.3 rpg)
Gavin Thigh, Lower Brule, 5-11, sr., G-F (18.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 3.2 apg, 65 steals)
Sutton Arend, Bridgwater-Emery, 6-4, sr., G (22 ppg, 9 rpg)
Second Team
Malek Wieker, Aberdeen Christian, 6-1, sr., G (15 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 4.4 apg)
Keegan Hett, Harding County, 6-1, sr., G (19.5 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 3.3 apg, 96 steals)
Nick Hanson, Viborg-Hurley, 6-6, so., C (16.5 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 55 blocks)
Bryon Laue, Castlewood, 6-8, so., C (14.7 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 62 blocks)
Lane Tvedt, Castlewood, 6-0, jr., G (16.3 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 64 steals)
Jackson Schauer, Faith, 6-1, jr., G (20.4 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 66 steals)
Third Team
Daniel Mitchell, Gregory, 6-7, jr., F (15 ppg, 8.4 rpg)
Tage Ortman, Canistota, 5-11, jr., G (18.5 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 4.5 apg)
Riley Endres, Ethan, 6-0, sr., G (15.2 ppg, 7 rpg)
Nicolas Marshall, White River, 6-1, jr., G (17.8 ppg, 4 rpg, 5.3 apg, 82 steals)
Layne Cotton, Faulkton Area, 6-3, jr., F (23.1 ppg, 10.2 rpg)
Tray Hettick, Herreid-Selby Area, 6-2, sr., G (18.8 ppg, 5 rpg, 7 apg)
Repeat Selections — 2022 (Sayler and Wieker, first team; Wilkinson, Mitchell and Russell, second team; LaRoche Jr., third team); 2021 (Sayler, first team; Wieker, second team; and Mitchell, third team).
Player of the Year — Sayler.
