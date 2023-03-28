Yankton senior point guard Rugby Ryken was named to the first team as the Class AA All-State boys’ basketball team was announced Tuesday. The all-state teams were selected by members of the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association.

Ryken averaged 12 points, 7.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game in helping lead the Bucks to the 2023 state championship.

