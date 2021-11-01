WACO, Texas—South Dakota football is up one spot to No. 21 in the AFCA FCS Top 25 poll announced Monday. It is the team’s fourth consecutive week in the national rankings.
South Dakota is one of six teams from the Missouri Valley Football Conference ranked in the poll. The others are North Dakota State (2), Southern Illinois (9), South Dakota State (12), Northern Iowa (15) and Missouri State (20).
The Coyotes (5-3, 3-2 MVFC) are on the road at Western Illinois Saturday in a noon kickoff from Macomb, Illinois. The Leathernecks (2-7, 2-4) are coming off a 38-31 win against Illinois State Saturday and will be playing their final home game of the season.
Other MVFC matchups this week include No. 2 North Dakota State at No. 12 South Dakota State in Brookings and No. 9 Southern Illinois at No. 20 Missouri State in Springfield.
