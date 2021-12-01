Coach Riley Smith is hoping less in-practice distractions and more returning wrestlers result in a successful Yankton wrestling season.
The Yankton boys return two state qualifiers and the Yankton Gazelles return a state champion as the Bucks and Gazelles open the 2021-22 season today (Thursday).
The team has been subject to less distractions this season due to a change in practice venue. Since the Yankton High School/Summit Activities Center complex opened, the team had practiced in a curtained-off area next to a fitness area that was open to the public. With the gymnastics team moving to the River City Gymnastics facility, the wrestling team has moved to the old gymnastics room.
“Having a new wrestling room has been fantastic. The guys are enjoying it,” Smith said. “It’s less distracting, and we can get right to work without having to worry about other people in the area.
“It’s nice to have a place you can call ‘home.’”
The new home also will allow for some off-season opportunities that had not been available in the past.
“Every year we had to roll up the mats and put them away,” Smith said. “Now we’re able to leave the mats down, which allows us to do a lot more in the off-season.”
Yankton hosts Watertown and Beresford-Alcester-Hudson today at 5 p.m., with both the Bucks and Gazelles competing. The two teams will have similar schedules, though each will compete in single-gender events during the season. State for both teams will be Feb. 24-26 in Sioux Falls.
Here is a look at the two teams:
Bucks
On the boys’ side, seniors William Pavlish and Paul McGlone, each of which qualified for state a year ago, return to lead a group of six seniors and a number of younger wrestlers.
“McGlone and Pavlish are excited to be back on the mat,” Smith said. “They’ve stepped up and been good role models for the team.”
Austin Pederson (152), Patrick Collin (120) and Evan Nelson join Pavlish and McGlone as returning seniors. Jackson Conway also returns after a year away from the program.
“They all want to do a lot more,” Smith said.
The Bucks boast a number of underclassmen with experience, a group that is continuing to improve, according to Smith.
“We’ve got some returning athletes that are really stepping up,” he said. “Dylan Sloan (So.) was looking to qualify last year, and he’s put in a lot of time in the off-season. Asa Swenson (Jr.) has still only been competing a couple of years, but he’s ready to get back at it. Parker Kisch (Fr.) is trying to make a varsity spot, and I think he’ do a lot of good things.”
A number of other wrestlers will be looking to earn varsity mat time, including juniors NIkolos Sasse and Kaleb Swihart; sophomores Craig Cassidy, Patrick Gurney, Chase Howe, Ashton Langeland and Maleik Franklin, and freshmen Derrick Beil, Devon Coke, Porter Cuka, Max Diedrichsen, Griffin Johnson, Joshua Stapish, Joshua Swenson, Bode Thurman and Taylor Wenzlaff.
“We’ve got a lot of new guys, freshmen through juniors, who are giving it a try,” Smith said. “It’s good to see those (participation) numbers coming up.”
Gazelles
The inaugural season of Gazelles wrestling featured just one wrestler, Nevaeh Leonard. Leonard, who had competed with the boys in previous seasons, set the standard for the new program, winning the state 131-pound title as a sophomore.
Now a junior, Leonard is joined by five more Gazelles.
“Last year we weren’t sure how it would play out,” Smith said, referring to the challenges of a contact sport while dealing with COVID. “This year we’ve had more opportunities to reach out, and some where interested.”
Joining the Gazelles this season are junior Brie Luken, sophomores Keira Christ, Monica Massey and Alyza Rucktaeschel and freshman Jett Yaggie.
Luken and Christ played varsity soccer for the Gazelles this fall, while Massey was on the JV Gazelles soccer roster.
“Having some soccer girls coming out helps,” Smith said. “They have that competitive edge. They have that mentality to work hard and learn from it.”
Yaggie, who is new to high school this year, wrestled for the Gazelles at the middle school level a year ago.
“Jett, coming in as a freshman, has some experience. That’s going to help her transition from middle school to high school,” Smith said. “She understands how wrestling works. It’s going to help a lot for her.”
