SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota redshirt sophomore guard A.J. Plitzuweit has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Peak Performer of the Week as announced by the league Monday.
Plitzuweit earns the weekly award after leading the Coyotes to a 2-1 start through the first week of play. He leads the Summit in scoring after averaging 19 points per game last week including a 33-point performance against Lipscomb in the home opener. In that game, the Vermillion native made 9-of-11 from the floor and sank five of his six three-pointers. He was also perfect from the free-throw line, knocking down all 10 of his attempts.
