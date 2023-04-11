CENTERVILLE — The Viborg-Hurley boys beat out a strong field to claim the title at the Centerville Invitational track and field meet, Tuesday in Centerville.

The Cougars won four events on the way to 89 points. Deubrook Area (72.5) was second, followed by Elkton-Lake Benton (62.5) and Menno (59). Freeman Academy-Marion scored 28 points, Centerville scored 21, Beresford scored 20.5, Alcester-Hudson scored 16, Freeman scored 15.5, Parker finished with 14 points and Gayville-Volin posted nine points on the day.

