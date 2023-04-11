CENTERVILLE — The Viborg-Hurley boys beat out a strong field to claim the title at the Centerville Invitational track and field meet, Tuesday in Centerville.
The Cougars won four events on the way to 89 points. Deubrook Area (72.5) was second, followed by Elkton-Lake Benton (62.5) and Menno (59). Freeman Academy-Marion scored 28 points, Centerville scored 21, Beresford scored 20.5, Alcester-Hudson scored 16, Freeman scored 15.5, Parker finished with 14 points and Gayville-Volin posted nine points on the day.
Luke Campbell had a hand in three of the Cougars’ four victories, winning both the 110- (15.4) and 300-meter (41.6) hurdle events, as well as opening Viborg-Hurley’s winning 800 relay (1:33.4). George Johnson won the 100 (10.6) and anchored the winning 800 relay. Chance Schoellerman and Devin Sayler completed the winning foursome.
Menno had just one champion, Owen Eitemiller in the pole vault (12-6). Beresford won two events, Zach Boden in the javelin (167-2) and Peyton Fridrich in the long jump (20-3 1/2).
Deubrook Area won the 1600 (3:32.2), 3200 (9:06.6) and medley (3:51.8) relays, with Jaxon Quail running on all three relays for the Dolphins. Canistota’s Josiah Schroeder won both the 1600 (4:41.3) and 3200 (10:36.5).
Colman-Egan won the girls’ title, 92 to 80 over Centerville. Deubrook Area (65) was third, followed by Chester Area (62.5), Hamlin (44) and Menno (43.5). Parker scored 43 points, Freeman Academy-Marion had 25 points, Alcester-Hudson scored 24 points, Freeman and Gayville-Volin each had 18 points, Scotland had 15 points, Viborg-Hurley scored six points and Beresford finished with 2.5 points on the day.
Daniella Lee had a hand in three of Colman-Egan’s four wins, claiming the 100 (12.3) and 200 (26.2) and running the opening leg of the winning 800 relay (1:46.5). Reese Luze won the 800 (2:25.9) and ran on the winning 800 relay, along with Lanie and Josie Mousel.
Menno’s Ashton Massey was the big winner on the day, claiming the 100- (16.0) and 300-meter (48.2) hurdle events, as well as the triple jump (33-8). Centerville had two wins, Lillie Eide in the 400 (1:03.6) and Rylie Tieman in the long jump (16-3 1/2). Gayville-Volin’s Emily Nowak won the pole vault (8-0). Parker’s foursome of Shayla Voeltz, Jenna Van Velzen, Braelyn Berens and Janae Olson won the 400 relay in 50.6 seconds.
Deubrook won the 1600 (4:12.6), 3200 (10:19.5) and medley (4:33.3) relays, with Kylee Johnson running on all three wins. Chester Area’s Emery Larson swept the 1600 (5:24.4) and 3200 (11:34.0). Hamlin swept the throws, with Gracelyn Leiseth claiming the shot put (49-2) and discus (163-0).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.