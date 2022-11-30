In the heat of the fourth quarter, Eve Millar found her zone on the basketball court when the Mount Marty Lancers needed it most.
Millar, who had two points going into the fourth quarter of the Lancers’ Great Plains Athletic Conference contest against the Midland Warriors, scored nine straight points as the Lancers went on a 9-2 run to take a 60-54 lead late in the fourth quarter on their way to a 67-60 victory at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena Wednesday.
“It felt good to finally be in that zone,” Millar said. “I had the girls around me helping us out. We were getting stops on defense. That helped transition us into good offense.”
Lancers head coach Allan Bertram wants Millar to feel confidence even when she struggles from the field, as was the case in the game. She went 4-7 from the field after a 1-11 start during the first three quarters.
“When it comes crunch time and we have chances to win games, (we tell her) ‘The ball has to be in your hands and you have to be willing to make a play, whether it's good or bad,’” Bertram said. “You’ve got to wear that responsibility. Tonight, when it got tough, she wanted that responsibility tonight. That's exactly what you want from your best player.”
Millar credited her teammates’ encouragement, as it showed that they had her back throughout the game.
“It definitely gives me a lot of confidence,” Millar said. “It helps me score when I have girls on the perimeter who are going to knock down shots. If they help on me, I know I can trust them to knock down shots.”
With the win, the Lancers improve to 3-7 (1-4 GPAC) while Midland falls to 2-6 (0-4 GPAC). The Lancers’ third win eclipses their total of two wins last year.
“We're inching closer every day to where we want to be,” Bertram said. “Anytime you can get a win in this conference, it's a good win.”
“We have a whole different atmosphere and a different outlook on how we're playing,” Millar said. “Last year, we went into games hoping to not lose by 40. This year, going into games knowing that we have a chance to compete. We've competed every game.”
Kiara Berndt made a three-pointer at the 8:10 mark of the fourth quarter to give the Lancers their first lead of the game, 49-48. Berndt led the Lancers with 16 points, and got the scoreboard moving from the free throw line as she drew two fouls on missed three-point shots in the third quarter.
“When you're having a hard time scoring from the field — you talk about it to the players all the time — you’ve got to find a way to get to the foul line,” Bertram said. “(Those free throws) spurred a lot of things. Those were tough shots where if (Berndt) wasn't getting fouled, (the shots) weren't going in. When you're struggling a bit like we were tonight early, you need something to give you confidence. Those two plays built the confidence in our girls. You could just see them play differently after that.”
Bertram added that the team realized that they did not shoot well in the first half, but stuck to the game plan well throughout the game.
“(The players) buy in,” he said. “They want to do what's best. They just fight every possession. We talked about it all the time: forget the scoreboard (and) work your tail off. That's what they did. It paid off tonight.”
Sam Shepard and Erin Prusa led the Warriors with 14 points apiece.
The Lancers look to continue to fight as they hit the road to play the No. 12 Morningside Mustangs Saturday. Tip off time is set for 2 p.m. in Sioux City, Iowa.
