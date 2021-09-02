EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to reflect that Heath's score tied a Mount Marty school record.
Mount Marty freshman Kelsey Heath is tied for third after the opening round of the Lancers’ home women’s golf invitational. Round one of the two-day event was held Thursday at Yankton’s Fox Run Golf Course.
Heath’s score tied a Lancer school record, matching the mark of Taylor Flanery in 2016.
Dakota Wesleyan’s Megan Hinker shot a 1-over 73 to lead the way at the midway point, two strokes better than Morningside’s Laia Badosa (75). Heath and Morningside’s Maria Zorilla each shot 76 on Thursday.
Morningside leads the team standings with a 308, eight strokes ahead of Dakota Wesleyan (316). Briar Cliff is third at 320.
Mount Marty is fifth after the first round, shooting a 337. Also for the Lancers, Courtney Heath and Tanna Lehfeldt each shot 85. Wagner native Caitlyn Stimpson shot 91. Emily Popkes added a 95 for the Lancers.
Mount Marty’s ‘B’ squad shot 435 in the opening round. For the Lancers, Tatum Jensen shot 86, Kalee Gilsdorf carded a 110, Katie Roth (Marion) shot 111 and Kihley Hetletved carded a 128.
The tournament concludes today (Friday) at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club.
