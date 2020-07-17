Each team got a dominant pitching performance and the result was a doubleheader split between Yankton Post 12 and Brookings in legion baseball action Friday at Riverside Park.
Yankton won the opener 5-1 and Brookings rebounded with an 8-1 win in game two.
In the first game, Carson Haak pitched a complete game five-hitter for Yankton.
Tony McGlone scored twice in the victory, while Kaid Keller, Joe Gokie, Tristan Redman and McGlone all had a hit. Dylan Prouty drove in a pair of runs.
Rhett Zelinsky doubled and singled for Brookings, while Jamison Honkomp also doubled. Daniel Messerli pitched six innings.
In the second game, Brookings starter Jake Ahhmann allowed two hits and struck out eight over six innings.
Max Kjelden tripled for Brookings, while Honkomp doubled and singled twice, and Jackson Krogman and Parker Rykhus each singled twice.
For Yankton, Jacob Larson, Gokie, Landon Loecker and Haak all singled, while Haak drove in the lone run. Sam Kampshoff pitched the first five innings and was tagged with the loss.
Tabor 11-16, Alexandria 1-4
ALEXANDRIA — Big innings in each end of a legion baseball doubleheader helped Tabor sweep Alexandria on Friday evening in Alexandria. Game scores were 11-1 and 16-4, both in four innings.
In the opener, an 11-run top of the third inning helped Tabor cruise past Alexandria 11-1 in a four-inning contest.
Preston Nedved doubled, singled twice, scored twice and drove in two runs for Tabor, while Trent Herrboldt singled twice and Nate Scieszinski doubled. Riley Rothschadl also scored twice, while Kaleb Kubal and Jordan Gall both had two RBI.
Kubal struck out two batters over four innings.
In the second game, Tabor scored eight runs in the top of the third inning to pad an early lead.
Rothschadl singled twice, doubled, scored two runs and drove in three runs for Tabor, while Kubal, Josh Schmidt and Gall all notched two hits. Trent Herrboldt doubled and Kaden Kozak scored three runs.
Carter Uecker picked up the win on the mound.
Vermillion 6, McCook-Miner 5
VERMILLION — Willis Robertson scored on an outfield error in the bottom of the ninth inning to send Vermillion Post 1 past McCook-Miner 6-5 in the first game of a legion baseball triangular Friday at Prentis Park.
Nick Roob singled twice for Vermillion, while Jack Kratz doubled and drove in three runs. Sammy Ward, Jacob Chaussee, Connor Saunders, Gray Peterson and Robertson all singled.
Dylan Thelen struck out seven batters over five innings and Peterson got the win in relief.
Vermillion 10, Sioux Valley 0
VERMILLION — Jake Jensen and Charlie Ward combined to hold Sioux Valley to two hits over five innings as Vermillion scored a 10-0 victory in the final game Friday of a legion baseball triangular at Prentis Park.
Jack Kratz doubled and singled in the win, while Connor Saunders and Dylan Thelen both doubled. Drew Thelen drove in two runs.
Youth
Black Sox 2-8, O’Neill 3-6
O’NEILL, Neb. — The Yankton Black Sox salvaged a doubleheader split with O’Neill in youth baseball action Friday in O’Neill, Nebraska. O’Neill won the opener 3-2 and Yankton won the finale 8-6.
In the first game, O’Neill scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to secure the victory.
Cooper Grotenhuis doubled for Yankton’s only hit, while Drew Ryken and Luke Bernatow each drove in a run. Mac Ryken took the loss in relief of Isaiah Schelhaas.
In the second game, Drew Ryken struck out seven batters in 3 1/3 innings of relief to help Yankton to the win.
Wyatt Holmstrom singled twice for the Black Sox, while Mac Ryken, Grotenhuis, Cody Oswald, Bernatow and Keagan Holmstrom all singled.
