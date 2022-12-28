VERMILLION — South Dakota head swimming and diving coach Jason Mahowald has announced the addition of 14 individuals, six women and eight men, set to join the program for the 2023-24 school year.
Of the six women, two are from South Dakota: Lauren Anderson of Mitchell and Gabbie Ahrendt of Sioux Falls, who attends Harrisburg High School. Also signed are Zoe Afman (Lakewood, Colorado), Anna Balfanz (Baraboo, Wisconsin), Taylor Horan (Fayetteville, Arkansas) and Bri Ruark (Niotaze, Kansas).
