The Yankton Gazelles finished the home portion of their schedule with a pair of 9-0 sweeps against Madison and Brandon Valley in girls’ tennis action on Monday.
Against Madison, Maggie Schaefer, Nora Krajewski, Sabrina Krajewski and Frannie Kouri each earned 10-0 singles victories for Yankton. Sabrina Krajewski and Addison Gordon also earned a 10-0 doubles win.
Against Brandon Valley, Paige Mitzel scored a 10-1 decision in singles play for the Gazelles. Schaefer and Nora Krajewski earned a 10-1 doubles victory.
Yankton, 19-4, finishes the regular season with a triangular in Harrisburg on Thursday. The Gazelles will take on Sioux Falls Washington and host Harrisburg in the event. Harrisburg edged Yankton 5-4 in a quadrangular in Brookings on Aug. 27.
YANKTON 9, MADISON 0
SINGLES: Maggie Schaefer Y def. Evelyn Graham 10-0; Nora Krajewski Y def. Savanah Shipley 10-0; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Bailey Gonyo 10-0; Frannie Kouri Y def. Delilah Maxwell 10-0; Kayla Marsh Y def. Sienna Maxwell 10-2; Paige Mitzel Y def. Anna Oetzmann 10-3
DOUBLES: Schaefer-N. Krajewski Y de.f Graham-Shipley 10-1; S. Krajewski-Addison Gordon Y def. D. Maxwell-Oetzmann 10-0; Kouri-Marsh Y def. Christian Rowe-B. Gonyo 10-1
JV: Rowe M def. Lexus Sherman 6-0; Sherman Y def. Miranda Gonyo 6-2; Mitzel-Sherman Y def. M. Goyno-S. Maxwell 8-4
YANKTON 9, BRANDON VALLEY 0
SINGLES: Maggie Schaefer Y def. Michaela Jerke 10-3; Nora Krajewski Y def. Maria Pelletier 10-4; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Adriauna Alexander 10-3; Frannie Kouri Y def. Claire Siverhus 10-3; Kayla Marsh Y def. Teya Badger 10-7; Paige MItzel Y def. Melia Thelen 10-1
DOUBLES: Schaefer-N. Krajewski Y def. Pelletier-Jerke 10-1; S. Krajewski-Addison Gordon Y def. Thelen-Alexander 10-6; Kouri-Marsh Y def. Badger-Addison Meyers 10-3
JV: Meyers BV def. Lexus Sherman 6-2; Camryn VerMeer BV def. Sherman 8-0
