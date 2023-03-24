RAPID CITY — The Yankton Bucks opened the 2023 boys’ tennis season with a 9-0 sweep of Rapid City Central as part of the West River Invitational, Friday in Rapid City.

Harrison Krajewski, Christopher Rockne, Miles Krajewski and Jack Pederson each earned 10-0 singles victories for the Bucks. Rockne and Peterson, and Miles Krajewski and Ethan Marsh earned 10-0 victories in doubles play.

