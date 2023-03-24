RAPID CITY — The Yankton Bucks opened the 2023 boys’ tennis season with a 9-0 sweep of Rapid City Central as part of the West River Invitational, Friday in Rapid City.
Harrison Krajewski, Christopher Rockne, Miles Krajewski and Jack Pederson each earned 10-0 singles victories for the Bucks. Rockne and Peterson, and Miles Krajewski and Ethan Marsh earned 10-0 victories in doubles play.
Yankton’s match against Rapid City Stevens was not complete at presstime.
Yankton finishes play in the event with two matches today (Saturday), facing Rapid City Christian and St. Thomas More.
YANKTON 9, R.C. CENTRAL 0
SINGLES: Zachary Briggs Y def. Anson Griffin 10-2; Harrison Krajewski Y def. Eduardo Cossu 10-0; Christopher Rockne Y def. Reece Pitts 10-0; Miles Krajewski Y def. Triston Ducheneaux 10-0; Jack Pederson Y def. Hugh Knickrehm 10-0; Ethan Marsh Y def. Carmelo Limun 10-3
DOUBLES: Briggs-H. Krajewski Y def. Griffin-Cossu 10-1; Rockne-Pederson Y def. Pitts-Ducheneaux 10-0; M. Krajewski-Marsh Y def. Knickrehm-Limun 10-0
JV: Hunter Eggen Y def. Peyton Taylor 10-0; Patrick Kralicek Y def. Courdaye Johnson 10-0; Kralicek-Eggen Y def. Taylor-Johnson 10-1
