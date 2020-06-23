BRANDON — Pierre broke through in the bottom of the sixth to claim a 6-1 victory over Yankton Post 12 in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday in Brandon.
Earlier in the day, Yankton dropped a 14-9 decision to Sioux Falls East. The games were played in Brandon because of recent rains in the Sioux Falls area.
Pierre’s Matt Lusk capped a six-run sixth with a grand slam. Andy Gordon added a RBI double for Post 8.
Dylan Prouty had two of Yankton’s three hits. Jayden Lightner also had a hit.
Jack VanCamp went the distance, striking out 14, for the win. Sam Kampshoff, who took a shutout into the sixth inning, took the loss.
Earlier in the day, Sioux Falls East built a 14-1 lead through three innings and held on for a 14-9 victory.
Brady Christoffels homered and doubled, and Aidan Beck went 2-for-4 with a home run for East. Tyler Boyum doubled and singled, driving in three. Garren Heinert added a double in the victory.
Lightner and Tristan Redman each had a double and two singles for Yankton. Cameron Zahrbock and Tony McGlone each had two hits. Carson Haak homered. Joe Gokie, Austin Wagner, Rugby Ryken and Kaden Luellman each had a hit for Post 12.
Jacob Glovich picked up the win. Kade Keller took the loss.
Yankton heads west later this week, playing Rapid City Post 22 in a doubleheader on Thursday.
