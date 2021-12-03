BASKETBALL
FRIDAY’S S.D. GIRLS
Freeman Academy/Marion 52, Colome 31
Garretson 53, Baltic 36
Hanson 63, Centerville 37
Lakota Tech 86, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 21
Northwestern 52, Britton-Hecla 49
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 46, Great Plains Lutheran 45
Sioux Falls Lincoln 42, Yankton 32
FRIDAY’S NEB. BOYS
Ansley-Litchfield 47, Hi-Line 41
Arcadia-Loup City 61, Pleasanton 58
Bertrand 51, Axtell 40
Brady 50, Garden County 39
Cambridge 53, Wauneta-Palisade 43
Central City 51, Gibbon 25
Cross County 50, Shelby/Rising City 25
Doniphan-Trumbull 71, Blue Hill 47
Elkhorn Valley 40, Neligh-Oakdale 37
Elm Creek 44, Southern Valley 22
Hastings 39, Crete 36
Howells/Dodge 60, Stanton 45
Hyannis 47, Creek Valley 30
Kearney Catholic 58, Sutton 30
Kenesaw 53, Alma 22
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 69, Crofton 46
Loomis 77, Overton 35
Mead 59, Johnson County Central 34
Nebraska Christian 67, St. Edward 35
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 39, Cornerstone Christian 15
Osmond 45, Randolph 33
Perkins County 55, Bridgeport 45
Raymond Central 50, Aquinas 46
Shelton 76, Franklin 35
South Platte 53, Minatare 34
Southern 72, Palmyra 67
St. Mary’s 70, Riverside 43
Summerland 68, CWC 19
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 57, Wilcox-Hildreth 25
Wahoo 76, Aurora 50
Waverly 47, Grand Island Northwest 34
Wayne 69, Battle Creek 44
Lourdes Central Catholic Tournament
Consolation
Nebraska City Lourdes 40, Elmwood-Murdock 27
Western Conference Tournament
Consolation
Gering 67, Arvada, Colo. 51
Mitchell 69, Alliance 67
Semifinal
Scottsbluff 67, Chadron 45
Sterling, Colo. 73, Sidney 57
FRIDAY’S NEB. GIRLS
Alma 51, Kenesaw 37
Anselmo-Merna 68, Sandhills Valley 29
Ansley-Litchfield 47, Hi-Line 37
Axtell 51, Bertrand 24
Bloomfield 54, Tri County Northeast 48
Blue Hill 42, Doniphan-Trumbull 33
Boone Central 55, Hartington Cedar Catholic 48
Bridgeport 78, Perkins County 34
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 61, Hampton 26
Central Valley 56, Stuart 48
Creighton 44, West Holt 41
Crofton 57, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 29
Cross County 42, Shelby/Rising City 14
Diller-Odell 58, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 33
Douglas County West 56, Schuyler 11
Elgin Public/Pope John 66, Niobrara/Verdigre 60
Elkhorn 56, Bennington 47
Elkhorn Valley 50, Neligh-Oakdale 15
Frankfort, Kan. 57, Pawnee City 17
Franklin 56, Shelton 10
Garden County 54, Brady 31
Gibbon 25, Central City 23
Guardian Angels 66, Wisner-Pilger 31
Hastings 39, Crete 36
Hay Springs 45, Cody-Kilgore 27
Heartland 34, Wilber-Clatonia 29
High Plains Community 36, Giltner 35
Howells/Dodge 50, Stanton 46, OT
Humphrey St. Francis 78, Palmer 12
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 52, Clarkson/Leigh 48
Hyannis 47, Creek Valley 30
Kimball 46, Leyton 42
Lawrence-Nelson 47, Red Cloud 34
Maywood-Hayes Center 47, Wallace 36
Mead 56, Johnson County Central 47
Milford 50, Fillmore Central 38
Morrill 50, Potter-Dix 25
Norris 60, Freeman 15
Norris 60, Freeman, Wash. 14
North Central 57, Burwell 35
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 39, Cornerstone Christian 15
Omaha Roncalli 45, Omaha Concordia 30
Ord 38, Ainsworth 37
Osceola 33, Exeter/Milligan 26
Osmond 65, Randolph 22
Overton 53, Loomis 44
Paxton 43, Medicine Valley 40, OT
Plainview 53, Wausa 35
Pleasanton 48, Arcadia-Loup City 31
Sandhills/Thedford 62, Maxwell 25
Silver Lake 30, Deshler 25
Southern Valley 38, Elm Creek 31
St. Mary’s 69, Riverside 23
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 34, Wilcox-Hildreth 24
Syracuse 56, Falls City 23
Wahoo 54, Aurora 29
Waverly 46, Grand Island Northwest 34
Wayne 46, Battle Creek 42
Yuma, Colo. 50, Dundy County-Stratton 31
Western Conference Tournament
Consolation
Gering 90, Arvada, Colo. 17
Semifinal
Sidney 50, Chadron 32
