GAYVILLE — Wausa overcame an early deficit to claim a 44-30 victory over Gayville-Volin in an inter-state girls’ basketball matchup on Monday.
Abby Kaiser scored 15 points for Wausa, which trailed 12-6 after one quarter. Sienna West added 11 points in the victory.
Keeley Larson scored nine points for Gayville-Volin.
Wausa hosts Bloomfield today (Tuesday). Gayville-Volin travels to Menno today.
WAUSA (7-8) 6 15 11 12 — 44
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (2-8) 12 5 9 4 — 30
CHAMBERS, Neb. — Bloomfield used a strong start to each half to claim a 44-33 victory over Chambers-Wheeler Central in girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Bloomfield jumped out to a 17-2 lead after one period, then outscored the Cyclones 13-1 in the third quarter.
Madison Abbenhaus scored 21 points to lead Bloomfield. Christina Martenson added 10 points.
Lizzie Gartner led CWC with 16 points and eight rebounds. Ella Moses scored nine points. Annabel Waldo added nine rebounds in the effort.
Bloomfield travels to Wausa today (Tuesday). CWC hosts Niobrara-Verdigre today.
BLOOMFIELD (7-9) 17 6 13 8 — 44
CHAMBERS-WC (1-12) 2 16 1 14 — 33
Elkhorn Valley 57, Osmond-Randolph 29
RANDOLPH, Neb. — J.J. Black posted 21 points and seven blocked shots in leading Elkhorn Valley past Osmond-Randolph 57-29 in girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Karlee Broberg had 11 points for Elkhorn Valley. Joslynn Larson added eight rebounds and four assists for the Falcons.
Keli Aschoff had six points and three steals, and Erin Engel had six points for Osmond-Randolph.
Elkhorn Valley, 12-3, hosts Summerland today (Tuesday). Osmond-Randolph travels to Laurel-Concord-Coleridge today.
OSMOND-RANDOLPH (3-10) 5 9 3 12 — 29
ELKHORN VALLEY (12-3) 13 13 18 13 — 57
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.