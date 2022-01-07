MITCHELL — The Mitchell Kernels scored the game’s first eight points, built a 19-point lead in the first half, then held on for a 69-55 victory over Yankton in Eastern South Dakota Conference boys’ basketball action on Friday in Mitchell.
“Give Mitchell a lot of credit, we knew they are a very talented team and we let them get out to a hot start,” Bucks head coach Chris Haynes said. “We didn’t keep our composure well during that we got behind by 17 at halftime. Give our guys credit for battling back and making it a game in the fourth quarter.”
Caden Hinker finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for Mitchell, which led 37-18 at the half. Dylan Soulek scored 15 points. Steele Morgan finished with 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Charlie McCardle had 10 points off the bench in the victory.
Dylan Prouty scored 15 points for Yankton, which closed to within seven points in the fourth quarter. Jaden Crall scored 13 points. Cody Oswald had 11 points and six rebounds. Rugby Ryken added eight points.
Yankton, 4-2, continues a stretch of ESD contests on Tuesday, hosting Harrisburg as part of a doubleheader. Start time is set for 7:30 p.m.
“No time to feel sorry for yourself,” Haynes said. “It’s January and games are going to come at you fast. We have another top team in Harrisburg that beat this Mitchell team earlier this week coming to our place Tuesday. There’s no time to be sorry for yourself, we have to move on and get ready.”
Mitchell, 5-2, travels to Huron on Tuesday in ESD action.
In sub-varsity action, the Bucks won the junior varsity game 61-58. Isaiah Schelhaas tallied 26 points and Drew Ryken 19.
In the sophomore game, Mitchell took down Yankton 52-36. Landon Potts finished with 17 points and Bryce Kral seven.
The Bucks took the freshman game 53-30. Matthew Sheldon tallied 18 points and Kael Garry nine.
YANKTON (4-2)
Mac Ryken 1-5 0-0 2, Rugby Ryken 3-12 2-2 8, Dylan Prouty 6-13 0-0 15, Cody Oswald 4-9 0-0 11, Jaden Kral 4-8 2-4 13, Drew Ryken 2-6 0-0 6, Isaiah Schelhaas 0-0 0-0 0, Michael Mors 0-1 0-0 0, Colten Potts 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 20-55 5-8 55.
MITCHELL (5-2)
Caden Hinker 7-16 5-6 22, Steele Morgan 6-8 0-0 14, Macon Larson 2-3 0-1 4, Dylan Soulek 5-12 3-3 15, Gavyn Degen 1-3 0-0 3, Aiden Myers 0-2 1-2 1, Charlie McCardle 4-6 2-2 10.
YANKTON 14 4 19 18 — 55
MITCHELL 22 15 12 20 — 69
Three-Pointers: Y 10-24 (Prouty 3-9, Kral 3-4, Oswald 2-2, D. Ryken 2-3), M 8-20 (Hinker 3-6, Morgan 2-3, Soulek 2-7, Degen 1-3, Larson 0-1). Rebounds: M 40 (Hinker 11), Y 25 (Oswald 6). Personal Fouls: Y 18, M 14. Fouled Out: None. Assists: M 9 (Hinker 4), Y 3 (R. Ryken 2). Turnovers: M 13, Y 6. Blocked Shots: M 1 (Hinker), Y 0. Steals: Y 5 (M. Ryken 2), M 2.
