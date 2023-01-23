The Yankton boys’ basketball team moved back into the top-five of the South Dakota Media Class AA poll after a 1-1 record this past week.
Sioux Falls Jefferson (9-0), who beat Yankton last week, was a unanimous pick for first. Yankton (5-2), which had been receiving votes, moved into fifth.
Yankton hosts second-ranked Sioux Falls Lincoln (8-1) today (Tuesday), host Brandon Valley (7-3, receiving votes) on Thursday and host Douglas (1-9) on Saturday.
Here is a look at the other classes in the poll:
— Dakota Valley (10-0) remained a unanimous pick in Class A boys after its rout of second-ranked Sioux Valley on Saturday. The Panthers host third-ranked Sioux Falls Christian (9-0) on Thursday.
— Viborg-Hurley (11-1) remained a unanimous top pick in Class B girls. Centerville (9-2) moved up one spot to third.
— Hamlin (11-0) claimed 14 first place votes to hold off Vermillion (12-0) for the top spot in Class A girls. The Tanagers drew the other three first place votes.
Wagner (10-1) remained in fourth this week.
— Aberdeen Christian (10-0) was a unanimous selection for the top spot in Class B boys.
— The top three teams remained unchanged after a wild week in Class AA girls. Sioux Falls Washington (8-1) is first with 13 first place votes, followed by O’Gorman (7-2) and Jefferson (9-2).
Yankton travels to Brandon Valley (6-5), which received a vote, on Thursday.
The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Jan. 23 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Boys
Class AA
1. Jefferson (17) 9-0 85 1
2. Lincoln 8-1 68 2
3. Mitchell 7-2 50 4
4. Pierre 7-3 24 3
5. Yankton 5-2 11 RV
Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 8, Washington 8, Harrisburg 1.
Class A
1. Dakota Valley (17) 10-0 85 1
2. Sioux Valley 11-1 62 2
3. Sioux Falls Christian 9-0 57 3
4. Rapid City Christian 11-0 30 5
5. St. Thomas More 11-1 13 4
Receiving votes: Winner 6, Dell Rapids 2.
Class B
1. Aberdeen Christian (17) 10-0 85 2
2. White River 10-2 61 1
3. De Smet 9-2 58 3
4. Lower Brule 9-3 32 4
5. Ethan 9-1 7 RV
Receiving votes: Castlewood 6, Faith 4, Dell Rapids St. Mary 1, Wolsey-Wessington 1.
Girls
Class AA
1. Washington (13) 8-1 78 1
2. O’Gorman (3) 7-2 64 2
3. Jefferson (1) 9-2 57 3
4. Harrisburg 8-2 33 5
T-5. Pierre 8-2 11 4
T-5. Stevens 9-2 11 RV
Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 1.
Class A
1. Hamlin (14) 11-0 81 1
2. Vermillion (3) 12-0 70 2
3. St. Thomas More 10-2 43 3
4. Wagner 10-1 40 4
5. Red Cloud 11-0 19 5
Receiving votes: Florence-Henry 2.
Class B
1. Viborg-Hurley (17) 11-1 85 1
2. Wolsey-Wessington 9-2 66 2
3. Centerville 9-2 30 4
4. Timber Lake 10-1 26 3
5. Warner 8-2 23 5
Receiving votes: Arlington 10, Howard 5, Jones County 4, Ethan 3, Sully Buttes 2, Wall 1.
