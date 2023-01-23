Bucks Ranked Fifth
Yankton players react to a three-pointer by teammate Drew Ryken, right, during the Bucks' boys' basketball game against Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Friday at the YHS Gym. The Bucks moved into fifth in the latest South Dakota Media Basketball poll, announced Monday.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

The Yankton boys’ basketball team moved back into the top-five of the South Dakota Media Class AA poll after a 1-1 record this past week.

Sioux Falls Jefferson (9-0), who beat Yankton last week, was a unanimous pick for first. Yankton (5-2), which had been receiving votes, moved into fifth.

