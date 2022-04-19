HARTINGTON, Neb. — Stanton swept team honors at the Wildcat Invitational track and field meet, Tuesday in Hartington, Nebraska.
Stanton edged Wausa 83 to 82 on the girls’ side. Wynot (77) was third, followed by Bloomfield (65) and host Hartington-Newcastle (63).
The only win for Stanton came in the 3200 relay, as Sylvia Cunningham, Madison McKie, Kelby Pohlman and Corah Linnaus finished in 12:03.32.
Wausa had five wins, including two from Darla Nelson in the 1600 (6:03.29) and 3200 (13:07.74). Also for the Viking girls, Taylor Alexander (129-10) won the discus, Kate Lundberg (29-7) won the shot put and Abrielle Nelson (51.33) won the 300 hurdles.
Bloomfield had four wins, with Alexandra Eisenhauer having a hand in three. She won the 100 (12.65) and 200 (28.20), and anchored the Queen Bees to victory in the 400 relay (55.04). Madison Abbenhaus, who led off the winning 400 relay, won the 100 hurdles (16.75). Tenly Gilsdorf and Christina Martinson ran the middle legs of Bloomfield’s 400 relay.
Wynot had one victory, as Kinslee Heimes, Myrah Sudbeck, Krystal Sudbeck and Karley Heimes teamed up to win the 1600 relay in 4:40.54.
Summerland’s Hadley Cheatum was a double-winner in the middle distance races, claiming the 400 (1:06.01) and 800 (2:23.83).
On the boys’ side, Stanton edged Hartington-Newcastle 110 to 106. Osmond (72) was a distant third, followed by Wynot (64), Wausa (50) and Bloomfield (40).
The Mustang boys won seven events, with Mitchell Hupp having a hand in three of those wins. Hupp won the 100 (11.31) and 200 (23.61) and ran on Stanton’s winning 400 relay (46.70). Jason Claussen, Jordan Claussen and Connor McCarthy completed the winning relay.
Also for Stanton, Kamden Dusatko won the shot put (52-2), Adam Arens won the triple jump (40-4), Abraham Larson won the 800 (2:11.48) and Kolter Van Pelt won the 1600 (4:58.70).
Hartington-Newcastle had one victory, as Bennet Sievers, Jake Peitz, Cole Rosener and Mayson McIntosh teamed up to win the 1600 relay in 3:45.96.
Wausa won three events, with Tyler Baue sweeping the 110- (16.19) and 300-meter (44.39) hurdles. Addison Smith won the 3200 in 11:11.99.
Wynot won two events, with Dylan Heine having a hand in both. He won the high jump (5-10) and helped the Blue Devils to victory in the 3200 relay (9:19.27). Chase Schroeder, Korbin Guenther and Tyler Nicke ran the other legs of the winning relay.
Bloomfield’s Dalton Gieselman won the discus (147-7).
