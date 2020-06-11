TABOR — Brandon Kemp’s second hit of the game plated the game-winning run in the bottom of the 10th as Tabor edged Crofton 10-9 in South Central League amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Crofton trailed 8-1 after seven innings, then scored two runs in the eighth and six in the ninth to take a 9-8 lead. Chase Kortan’s RBI double in the bottom of the ninth tied the game, forcing extra innings.
Kemp and Kortan each doubled and singled for Tabor. Joey Slama and Sam Caba each had two hits. Prestin White doubled, and Austin White, Mace Merkwan and Beau Rothschadl each had a hit in the victory.
James Kaiser homered and Alec Martin had a double for Crofton. Austin Hegge, Corey Roach, Nick Hegge, Jared Wiebelhaus and Lathan Maibaum each had a hit for the Bluejays.
Kortan picked up the win in relief. Nick Hegge took the loss, striking out six in his three innings of work.
Crofton travels to Menno today (Friday)
CROFTON 001 000 026 — 9 7 3
TABOR 002 100 501 — 10 12 4
James Kaiser, Austin Hegge (7), Nick Hegge (7), Corey Roach (10) and Alec Martin; Doug Vanecek, Mace Merkwan (7), Chase Kortan (9) and Joey Slama
Lakers 4, Irene 2
Billy Hancock had two hits, including a home run, and three RBI to lead the Yankton Lakers past Irene 4-2 in South Central League amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Rex Ryken went 3-for-3 for Yankton. Collin Zahrbock had a pair of hits. Owen Feser, Sam Mooney, Drew Lawrence and Kieren Luellman each had a hit in the win.
Dustin Livingston had three of Irene’s seven hits. Jamison Kleinsasser doubled. Simon Healy, Adam Gale and Preston Gall each had a hit.
Luellman went the distance in the win. Kleinsasser took the loss, also going the distance.
IRENE 002 000 000 — 2 7 2
LAKERS 201 001 00X — 4 11 3
Jamison Kleinsasser and Tate Gale; Kieren Luellman and Billy Hancock
Tappers 22, Scotland 1
SCOTLAND — Colin Muth had four hits, including two home runs, and seven RBI to lead Yankton past Scotland 22-1 in South Central League amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Nik Davis had a double and two singles for Yankton. Julito Fazzini went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored. Alex Lagrutta doubled and singled, driving in four. Mitch Gullikson also had two hits and four RBI. Caid Koletzky had two hits and two RBI. Devin Gullikson also had two hits. Alex Mueller and Cooper Davis each had a hit in the victory.
Scott Ulmer had a double and a RBI to lead Scotland. Wyatt Adam and Sawyer Schmitz each had a hit for the Crue.
Adam Goodwillie picked up the win, striking out nine in the six-inning contest. Adam took the loss.
TAPPERS 501 817 — 22 21 1
SCOTLAND 000 010 — 1 3 3
Adam Goodwillie and Caid Koletzky; Wyatt Adam, Hunter Martin (5), Dalton Mogck (6) and Mogck, Adam (5)
Menno 11, Wynot 5
MENNO — Menno took control in the later innings to claim an 11-5 victory over Wynot in South Central League amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Cody Ulmer had a double and two singles to lead Menno, which trailed 4-3 after five innings. Dylan Lehr and Tate Bruckner each had two hits. Macon Oplinger added a three-run double in the victory.
Kyle Wiepen had two hits, including a home run, for Wynot. Dawson Sudbeck doubled and singled. Landon Wieseler added a two-run single for the Expos.
Doug Hall went eight innings for the win. Jackson Sudbeck, who came on in the sixth, took the loss.
Menno, 3-1 in SCL play, hosts Crofton today (Friday).
WYNOT 011 200 010 — 5 8 2
MENNO 201 002 24X — 11 13 1
Jalen Wieseler, Jackson Sudbeck (6) and Kyle Wiepen, David Schenk (6); Doug Hall, Tom Sattler (9) and Adam Walter
Parkston 6, Corsica-Stickney 4
CORSICA — Parkston rallied from an early 4-0 deficit to claim a 6-4 victory over Corsica-Stickney in Sunshine League amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Jeff Harris went 3-for-3 with two doubles to lead Parkston. Billy Hamilton also had three hits. Dan Bonte posted a pair of hits in the victory.
Logan Riesse went 3-for-4 with two doubles for Corsica-Stickney. Blake Moke added two hits for the Horned Frogs.
Jared Donahue struck out seven batters in three innings of relief for the win. Nathan Blom took the loss.
PARKSTON 002 020 002 — 6 10 3
CORSICA-STICKNEY 400 000 000 — 4 8 0
Jake Weber, Jared Donahue (7) and Dillon Stadlman, Dawson Semmler (9); Nathan Blom, Ross Kortan (9) and Blake Moke
Mount Vernon 15, Dimock-Emery 3
EMERY — Mount Vernon built a 14-0 lead and coasted to a 15-3 victory over Dimock-Emery in Sunshine League amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Spencer Neugebauer went 2-for-5 with a grand slam, and Luke Tiesler went 2-for-5 with a home run for Mount Vernon. Bradley Dean went 2-for-5 with a triple. Chase Hetland, Eric Giblin and Deric Denning each had two hits in the victory.
Sam Michels had two of Dimock-Emery’s five hits. Sam Pischke and Cade Schmitt each doubled for the Raptors.
Baley Miller picked up the win. Ben Wermers took the loss.
Mount Vernon, 9-1, hosts Corsica-Stickney on Sunday. Dimock-Emery travels to Alexandria on Sunday.
MOUNT VERNON 725 001 0 — 15 13 1
DIMOCK-EMERY 001 100 1 — 3 4 5
Baley Miller, Eric Denning (7), Cameron Deinert (7) and Chase Hetland; Ben Wermers, Cameron Kerkhove (2) and Sam Michels
