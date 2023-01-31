NEW ORLEANS — South Dakota women’s track and field is ranked No. 28 in the nation this week in release by the U.S. Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches Association. The Coyotes are coming off a solid showing at the Jack Johnson Classic winning nine events, eight individual plus a strong 1-2 showing in the 4x400.
South Dakota, ranked ninth in the Midwest region rankings has three event groups ranked in the top six nationally, women’s pole vault at No. 5, while men’s high jump and women’s weight throw come in with No. 6 rankings each.
There are currently seven South Dakota women ranked in the top 50 nationally in their respective events, including two in the top 10. In the Midwest region, the Coyotes have eight individuals covering nine events ranked in the top 10 along with the 4x400 relay.
The women’s pole vault boasts eight jumpers in the top 10 of the Summit League rankings, three in the top 10 of the Midwest region and three in the top 50 nationally including one in the top 10, sophomore Marleen Mulla.
Mulla, who ranks fourth nationally, tops the Midwest region and Summit League rankings with a clearance of 14-6.25 from the recently completed Jack Johnson Classic on Friday. Her jump ranks second on the school’s all-time indoor list.
Cassidy Mooneyhan, a sophomore, and Gen Hirata, a junior, are tied for seventh in the Midwest region and second in the Summit League with a best of 13-5.25, both clearing that height at the South Dakota kickoff meet in the DakotaDome. Mooneyhan and Hirata are ranked 42nd nationally.
South Dakota’s women’s weight throw shows six competitors ranked in the top 15 of the Summit League, two in the top 10 of the Midwest region and two in the top 30 nationally.
Delaney Smith, a sophomore and the Summit League leader, ranks seventh in the Midwest and 27th nationally with a season-best throw of 66-4.5 (20.23m), which ranks second all-time indoors at South Dakota.
Lydia Knapp, a junior, ranks second in the Summit League, eighth in the Midwest and 28th nationally with a best of 66-1 (20.14m), which is third all-time in school history.
Additionally, Kenzie Campbell and Meredith Clark, rank fifth and eighth, respectively in the Summit League, which best of 60-1.75 for Campbell and 58-6 for Clark.
Coyote high jumper Danii Anglin sits fourth nationally with her school record height of 6-1.25 while sprinter Erin Kinney is 24th nationally in the 60-meter dash with her school record time of 7.33.
The men’s high jump group currently shows seven athletes in the top 16 of the Summit League while freshman Landon Olson, the Summit League leader, is ranked 10th in the Midwest and 40th nationally with his season best of 6-10.75.
Joe Lynch, a sophomore, sits second in the Summit League with a best of 6-9.75 from the Jack Johnson Classic on Saturday while senior Jack Durst and sophomore Ethan Heitman are tied for fifth in the Summit, both with 6-8.75 efforts.
The Coyotes return to the DakotaDome to host the Alumni Meet on Saturday with a 11 a.m. start.
