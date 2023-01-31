NEW ORLEANS — South Dakota women’s track and field is ranked No. 28 in the nation this week in release by the U.S. Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches Association. The Coyotes are coming off a solid showing at the Jack Johnson Classic winning nine events, eight individual plus a strong 1-2 showing in the 4x400.

South Dakota, ranked ninth in the Midwest region rankings has three event groups ranked in the top six nationally, women’s pole vault at No. 5, while men’s high jump and women’s weight throw come in with No. 6 rankings each.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.