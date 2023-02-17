Yankton Buck Drew Ryken admitted even he could not have dreamt up the week of basketball he played.
“It’s certainly one of (the best weeks of basketball I’ve played),” Drew Ryken said. “I couldn’t dream of this. Ten years ago, I didn’t think this would be happening, but it’s awesome. I continue to enjoy it. It’s been fun.
The senior led the charge for the Bucks in their 74-60 victory over the Douglas Patriots Friday at Yankton High School, scoring 33 points and tying Tate Pesicka’s school record with nine 3-pointers in the contest.
“I haven’t been thinking and I’ve been shooting it,” Drew Ryken said. “It’s been working this week. It feels good when you make them so (my goal is) to continue to make them and continue to shoot it with confidence.”
“Drew’s playing at a really high level right now which is fun to see,” said Bucks head coach Chris Haynes. “His teammates are happy for him. He’s got a lot of confidence right now and his teammates have confidence in him. Not only is that opening up (things) for him, but is opening up things for other guys too.”
The Bucks, playing their fifth game in eight days, jumped out to an early 20-8 lead in the first quarter, but Douglas chipped away, getting within five, 28-23, in the second quarter. In the third quarter, the Bucks started to get some defensive stops and let Rugby Ryken do his thing, finding open teammates as the Bucks kept a double-digit lead throughout the quarter.
“We got Rugby the ball in transition and he was able to find guys,” Haynes said.
The last time the Patriots had the game within single digits, 40-32, was early in the third quarter. Haynes was proud of the way his team dug in and did what they needed to on the defensive end of the floor in the second half.
“If we can get stops, we can get rebounds and we can get out and transition, that’s when we’re at our best,” Haynes said. “That’s what we did there. We were able to have that spurt to get the lead and ultimately to win the basketball game.”
Drew Ryken hit his ninth 3-pointer to give Yankton a 72-52 lead under 2:31 remaining in the contest. With under two minutes left in the contest, it was announced that he had tied the single-game record. He got a standing ovation from the crowd one night after he broke the Yankton record for 3-pointers in a season (62, also held by Pesicka).
“It certainly feels good to have that happen,” Drew Ryken said. “Not everyone gets to do that in their life. To be able to do that, especially at home — last night wasn’t here — so to be back home tonight and to play good felt good.”
Haynes credited Bucks strength and conditioning coach Mark “Rozy” Roozen and athletic trainer Trevor Woods for the extra work they have put in with the players’ recovery after the tough stretch of five games in eight days.
“Those guys did a lot of extra work this week in order to get our guys recovered as fast as possible and as fresh as we could,” Haynes said.
Matthew Mors added 11 points for the Bucks, while Mac Ryken registered 10 points.
Landon Cast led Douglas with 19 points.
The Bucks improved to 13-4, while the Patriots fell to 6-13.
Yankton heads on the road to play the Sioux Falls Washington Warriors Tuesday.
“They’re an extremely talented team (that is) athletic and plays a similar style to us in the fact that they like to get up and down the floor and out in transition,” Haynes said. “They like to pressure the basketball and turn defense into offense. They really attack the basket on the offensive end.”
The Bucks won the JV contest 53-44. Matthew Sheldon led Yankton with 17 points, while Tucker Gilmore and Carson Ness added 12 points apiece.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.