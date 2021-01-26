Baby steps.
That’s what the Yankton girls’ basketball team continues to look for just past the midway point of a season that has now seen the Gazelles lose nine straight games.
“We have to be patient with them,” head coach Trey Krier said following a 51-29 loss to Brookings on Tuesday night at the YHS gym.
“It’s hard to see them struggle and be put in positions where they’re not familiar and have to learn on the fly.”
Since an 18-point win over Spearfish back on Dec. 11, the Gazelles (1-10) have dropped nine in a row and Tuesday watched Brookings (1-9) win its first game of the season.
Leading scorer Ellie Karolevitz suffered a knee injury in a loss at O’Gorman back on Dec. 22, and since that game, the Gazelles have averaged 27.5 points per game.
“We’re doing all we can to get to a point where we can start turning a corner,” Krier said.
In Tuesday’s showdown with the Bobcats, the Gazelles struggled to contain Brookings sophomore Landree Wilson who scored 23 points and 6-foot-5 sophomore center Ainsley Shelsta who tallied eight points and double figures in rebounds.
After leading 26-15 at halftime, Brookings out-scored Yankton 15-5 in the third quarter — Wilson scored 10 of those points.
“We’re trying to keep things simple for them,” Krier said. “We’ve spent a lot of time on offense to find us some scoring, and then tonight we have some lapses on defense.
“With where we’re at, there’s so much to learn.”
Freshman Macy Drotzmann led Yankton with six points, while junior Kate Beeman was credited with five points and nine rebounds. Freshman Claire Tereshinski added five points and four rebounds, and junior Jordynn Salvatori had four points and eight rebounds.
“I was happy with Macy and Claire,” Krier said. “They tried to make plays. Even though they made some mistakes, they weren’t afraid to try something, and that’s what we need.”
The Gazelles stay home this week to host Pierre on Friday night.
In the junior varsity game Tuesday night between Yankton and Brookings, the Bobcats won 41-39. Yankton got eight points from Jillian Eidsness and Tereshinski, as well as six points from Drotzmann and four rebounds from Molly Savey.
In the ‘C’ game, the Bobcats won 45-29. Lina Bauer led the Gazelles with 12 points and six rebounds.
