VERMILLION — South Dakota women’s basketball head coach Kayla Karius is pleased to announce the addition of Coral Mason as a walk-on with the Coyote program.
Mason, a native of Hurley, South Dakota, was the 2023 South Dakota Class B Player of the Year. She averaged 18.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.4 steals per game during her senior season. Mason was twice named to the all-state first team and twice selected as the Cornbelt Conference MVP. She was a three-time all-conference player, twice making the first team with one second team honor. The 5-foot-10 guard was a 1,000-point scorer for Viborg-Hurley High School, helping lead the Cougars to back-to-back state championship titles.
