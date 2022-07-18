BASEBALL

BOB DEERY CLASSIC

July 14-17 at Yankton, Tabor and Vermillion

14-UNDER DIVISION

Pool A

Yankton Lakers 9, Mitchell 1; Mitchell 9, Harrisburg 1; S.F. West 19, Harrisburg 1; S.F. West 13, Yankton Lakers 3; S.F. West 4, Mitchell 1; Yankton Lakers 7, Harrisburg 0

Pool B

S.F. East 12, Renner 0; Renner 5, Huron 3; Watertown 5, S.F. East 1; Watertown 19, Huron 2; Huron 5, S.F. East 0; Renner 3, Watertown 0

Semifinals

S.F. West def. Watertown (no score available); Renner 2, Yankton Lakers 0

Championship

S.F. West 9, Renner 2

13-UNDER DIVISION

Pool A

Yankton Reds 4, S.F. Post 15 3; Renner 10, Yankton Reds 6; S.F. Post 15 10, Renner 1; Watertown 9, S.F. Post 15 2; Watertown 4, Mitchell 2; Mitchell 16, Yankton Reds 2; Watertown 18, Yankton Reds 1; Watertown 8, Renner 0; Mitchell 8, Renner 7; Mitchell 8, S.F. Post 15 7

Pool B

Harrisburg 5, Yankton Greysox 4; Harrisburg 9, S.C. Futures 1; Gillette 19, S.C. Futures 0; Yankton Greysox 12, Huron 4; Harrisburg vs. Huron, 6:30 p.m.; Yankton Greysox 7, Gillette 6; Gillette 11, Huron 7; Harrisburg 10, Gillette 5; Huron 7, S.C. Futures 0; Yankton Greysox 7, S.C. Futures 0

Championship

Watertown 14, Yankton Greysox 6

NEB. CLASS C JUNIOR LEGION

July 16-20 at Creighton, Neb.

Saturday, July 16

Pender 11, PWG 1

Imperial 11, Tri-County 3

Malcolm 5, Wakefield 0

DBC 7, Creighton 3

Monday, July 18

PWG def. Tri-County (no score available), Tri-County eliminated

Wakefield 11, Creighton 2, Creighton eliminated

Imperial 9, Pender 5

GAME 8: Malcolm vs. DCB, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 19

GAME 9: Wakefield vs. Pender, 2 p.m.

GAME 10: PWG vs. Game 8 loser, 5 p.m.

GAME 11: Imperial vs. Game 8 winner, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 20

GAME 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 5 p.m.

GAME 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 8 p.m.

NOTE: Pairings for games 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary

Thursday, July 21

GAME 14: Game 12 vs. Game 13, 5 p.m.

GAME 15: If Necessary, To follow

NOTE: If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner 11 advances to Game 15

S.D. REGION 3B LEGION

July 20-23 at Vermillion

Wednesday, July 20

GAME 1: Beresford-Alcester-Hudson vs. Vermillion, noon

GAME 2: Dakota Valley vs. Lennox, 2:30 p.m.

GAME 3: S.F. Post 911 vs. Game 1 winner, 5 p.m.

GAME 4: Elk Point-Jefferson vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 21

GAME 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 4 loser, noon

GAME 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 2:30 p.m.

GAME 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 5 p.m.

GAME 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 22

GAME 9: Game 8 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 5 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 23

IF NECESSARY: Noon

S.D. REGION 4B LEGION

July 19-23 at Menno

Tuesday, July 19

GAME 1: Tabor vs. MVPCS, 5 p.m.

GAME 2: Platte-Geddes vs. Parkston, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 20

GAME 3: Alexandria vs. Game 1 winner, 5 p.m.

GAME 4: Menno-Scotland vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 21

GAME 5: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 3 p.m.

GAME 6: Game 1 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 5 p.m.

GAME 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 22

GAME 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 5 p.m.

GAME 9: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 7 loser, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 23

CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2 p.m.

IF NECESSARY: 4 p.m.

