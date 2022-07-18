BASEBALL
BOB DEERY CLASSIC
July 14-17 at Yankton, Tabor and Vermillion
14-UNDER DIVISION
Pool A
Yankton Lakers 9, Mitchell 1; Mitchell 9, Harrisburg 1; S.F. West 19, Harrisburg 1; S.F. West 13, Yankton Lakers 3; S.F. West 4, Mitchell 1; Yankton Lakers 7, Harrisburg 0
Pool B
S.F. East 12, Renner 0; Renner 5, Huron 3; Watertown 5, S.F. East 1; Watertown 19, Huron 2; Huron 5, S.F. East 0; Renner 3, Watertown 0
Semifinals
S.F. West def. Watertown (no score available); Renner 2, Yankton Lakers 0
Championship
S.F. West 9, Renner 2
13-UNDER DIVISION
Pool A
Yankton Reds 4, S.F. Post 15 3; Renner 10, Yankton Reds 6; S.F. Post 15 10, Renner 1; Watertown 9, S.F. Post 15 2; Watertown 4, Mitchell 2; Mitchell 16, Yankton Reds 2; Watertown 18, Yankton Reds 1; Watertown 8, Renner 0; Mitchell 8, Renner 7; Mitchell 8, S.F. Post 15 7
Pool B
Harrisburg 5, Yankton Greysox 4; Harrisburg 9, S.C. Futures 1; Gillette 19, S.C. Futures 0; Yankton Greysox 12, Huron 4; Harrisburg vs. Huron, 6:30 p.m.; Yankton Greysox 7, Gillette 6; Gillette 11, Huron 7; Harrisburg 10, Gillette 5; Huron 7, S.C. Futures 0; Yankton Greysox 7, S.C. Futures 0
Championship
Watertown 14, Yankton Greysox 6
NEB. CLASS C JUNIOR LEGION
July 16-20 at Creighton, Neb.
Saturday, July 16
Pender 11, PWG 1
Imperial 11, Tri-County 3
Malcolm 5, Wakefield 0
DBC 7, Creighton 3
Monday, July 18
PWG def. Tri-County (no score available), Tri-County eliminated
Wakefield 11, Creighton 2, Creighton eliminated
Imperial 9, Pender 5
GAME 8: Malcolm vs. DCB, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, July 19
GAME 9: Wakefield vs. Pender, 2 p.m.
GAME 10: PWG vs. Game 8 loser, 5 p.m.
GAME 11: Imperial vs. Game 8 winner, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, July 20
GAME 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 5 p.m.
GAME 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 8 p.m.
NOTE: Pairings for games 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary
Thursday, July 21
GAME 14: Game 12 vs. Game 13, 5 p.m.
GAME 15: If Necessary, To follow
NOTE: If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner 11 advances to Game 15
S.D. REGION 3B LEGION
July 20-23 at Vermillion
Wednesday, July 20
GAME 1: Beresford-Alcester-Hudson vs. Vermillion, noon
GAME 2: Dakota Valley vs. Lennox, 2:30 p.m.
GAME 3: S.F. Post 911 vs. Game 1 winner, 5 p.m.
GAME 4: Elk Point-Jefferson vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 21
GAME 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 4 loser, noon
GAME 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 2:30 p.m.
GAME 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 5 p.m.
GAME 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 22
GAME 9: Game 8 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 5 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 23
IF NECESSARY: Noon
S.D. REGION 4B LEGION
July 19-23 at Menno
Tuesday, July 19
GAME 1: Tabor vs. MVPCS, 5 p.m.
GAME 2: Platte-Geddes vs. Parkston, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 20
GAME 3: Alexandria vs. Game 1 winner, 5 p.m.
GAME 4: Menno-Scotland vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 21
GAME 5: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 3 p.m.
GAME 6: Game 1 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 5 p.m.
GAME 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Friday, July 22
GAME 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 5 p.m.
GAME 9: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 7 loser, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 23
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2 p.m.
IF NECESSARY: 4 p.m.
