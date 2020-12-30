VERMILLION — A 30-9 opening quarter was plenty of cushion for South Dakota as they cruised past Midland 89-39 Wednesday night inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in the Coyotes’ final tune-up ahead of Summit League play this weekend.
South Dakota (4-3) entered with the nation’s ninth-longest home win streak and extended it to 14 dating back to last November. The Coyotes host Denver (2-6) at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Nearly all five USD starters scored in double figures and only freshman point guard Maddie Krull logged more than 19 minutes. Senior Hannah Sjerven posted game highs of 14 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and three steals in 19 minutes of work. Senior Liv Korngable had 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting. Freshman Kyah Watson had her first double-figure game with 11 points, Krull added 10 and senior Chloe Lamb had nine. It marked the first time since the season-opener that the Coyotes put four in double-digits.
Midland, an NAIA program from Fremont, Nebraska, got 10 points including two triples from Lexis Haase. Makenna Sullivan added seven and Peyton Wingert from nearby Dakota Valley had five. The Warriors were limited to 22 percent shooting (12-of-54) and committed 20 turnovers.
All 14 Coyotes who dressed played and all but three found the scoring column. Freshman Morgan Hansen led USD’s bench with nine points while redshirt-sophomore Allison Peplowski added a career-high eight. Both had four boards. Sophomore Jeniah Ugofsky had seven rebounds and scored three points in 11 minutes.
South Dakota led 47-20 at the half and shot close to 50 percent for the game (33-of-67). The Coyotes doubled the Warriors in rebounds 52-26 and swatted eight shots. South Dakota also capitalized with 33 points off 20 Midland turnovers.
USD enters the weekend’s games with a 7-2 record in Summit League openers.
MIDLAND (9-4)
Makenna Sullivan 1-6 5-8 7, Katy Gathje 0-2 0-0 0, Peyton Wingert 2-8 0-0 5, Lexi Kraft 1-5 0-0 3, Lexis Haase 2-9 4-4 10, Sam Shepard 2-7 0-0 5, Erin Prusa 3-7 0-0 6, Kennedy Darner 0-1 0-0 0, Emma Shepard 1-5 1-4 3, Taylor Houska 0-3 0-0 0, Frankie Klausen 0-1 0-0 0, Asia Bryant 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 12-54 10-16 39.
SOUTH DAKOTA (4-3)
Hannah Sjerven 5-7 4-5 14, Liv Korngable 5-7 0-0 12, Chloe Lamb 4-5 1-23 9, Kyah Watson 3-5 3-6 11, Maddie Krull 3-9 4-4 10, Claudia Kunzer 0-0 0-0 0, Morgan Hansen 4-12 0-0 9, Allison Peplowski 3-3 2-2 8, Macy Guebert 2-6 0-0 6, Jeniah Ugofsky 1-1 1-2 3, Natalie Mazurek 1-3 0-0 2, Aspen Williston 2-4 1-2 5, Alexi Hempe 0-2 0-0 0, Regan Sankey 0-3 0-0 0. TOTALS: 33-67 16-23 89.
MIDLAND 9 11 11 8 — 39
SOUTH DAKOTA 30 17 22 20 — 89
Three-Pointers: SD 7-22 (Korngable 2-2, Watson 2-3, Guebert 2-5, Hansen 1-4, Sjerven 0-1, Lamb 0-1, Krull 0-1, Mazurek 0-1, Hempe 0-2, Sankey 0-2), MU 5-27 (Haase 2-6, Wingert 1-3, Kraft 1-4, S. Shepard 1-5, Sullivan 0-4, Darner 0-1, E. Shepard 0-1, Houska 0-2, Klausen 0-1). Rebounds: SD 52 (Sjerven 8), MU 26 (Kraft 6). Personal Fouls: MU 18, SD 16. Fouled Out: None. Assists: SD 16 (Sjerven 4), MU 6 (Sullivan 2, Houska 2). Turnovers: MU 20, SD 11. Steals: SD 10 (Sjerven 3, Lamb 3), MU 9 (three with 2). Blocked Shots: SD 8 (Sjerven 4), MU 2 (Prusa 2). Attendance: 360. NOTE: Game considered an exhibition for Midland.
