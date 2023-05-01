LINCOLN, Neb. — South Dakota ended day one at the Summit League Championship in eighth place after shooting a 314 as a team. Kansas City leads the field after the opening 18 holes with a 301 on Sunday. Three Coyotes finished in the top-30 individually after Sunday’s round led by Max Schmidtke’s tie for third place. 

Schmidtke posted a three-over par 74 in round one. He sank two birdies in back-to-back fashion on holes 15 and 16. Schmidtke is one stroke behind second place and three strokes behind first place entering tomorrow’s round. 

