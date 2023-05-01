LINCOLN, Neb. — South Dakota ended day one at the Summit League Championship in eighth place after shooting a 314 as a team. Kansas City leads the field after the opening 18 holes with a 301 on Sunday. Three Coyotes finished in the top-30 individually after Sunday’s round led by Max Schmidtke’s tie for third place.
Schmidtke posted a three-over par 74 in round one. He sank two birdies in back-to-back fashion on holes 15 and 16. Schmidtke is one stroke behind second place and three strokes behind first place entering tomorrow’s round.
Ben Hicks finished round one with a seven-over par 78. He recorded 14 pars on the day to pace his first round of play. Hicks is in a tie for 20th place after round one.
Hunter Rebrovich recorded an eight-over par 79 in Sunday’s round. He carded six straight pars to begin his day and sank five more in the round. Rebrovich landed in a tie for 29th place after the opening round.
Bryce Hammer scored an 83 in round one in Lincoln. Hammer’s one birdie on the day came on the par-four seventh hole. He is in a tie for 45th place entering tomorrow’s round.
Nick LaMotte ended the first round with a score of 85. His one birdie on the day came on his last hole of the day on the par-five ninth hole. LaMotte is in 49th place after day one.
Round two gets underway at 9:20 a.m. tomorrow for the Coyotes. LaMotte will be the first one off followed by Hammer at 9:30 a.m., Rebrovich at 9:40 a.m., Hicks at 9:50 a.m., and Schmidtke at 10 a.m. South Dakota will be paired up with North Dakota for Monday’s round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.