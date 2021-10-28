SIOUX FALLS — Due to a recently-discovered scoring error, Yankton and Rapid City Christian tied for second in the 2021 South Dakota State Class A Girls’ Tennis Tournament.
It was originally announced that Rapid City Christian edged Yankton 408 to 406.5 for second place.
No other team scores were affected by the correction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.