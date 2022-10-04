State Champs

The Vermillion Tanagers pose for a team photo after winning the South Dakota State Class A Boys' Golf Tournament, Tuesday in Aberdeen.

 SDPB Photo

ABERDEEN — For the first time since 2007, the Vermillion Tanagers have taken home a Class A boys’ golf title.

Vermillion finished the two-day event a 614, well ahead of Aberdeen Roncalli (638). Dakota Valley and Sioux Valley tied for third at 645. West Central (646) and St. Thomas More (667) rounded out the top six.

