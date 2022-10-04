ABERDEEN — For the first time since 2007, the Vermillion Tanagers have taken home a Class A boys’ golf title.
Vermillion finished the two-day event a 614, well ahead of Aberdeen Roncalli (638). Dakota Valley and Sioux Valley tied for third at 645. West Central (646) and St. Thomas More (667) rounded out the top six.
Tea Area’s Keeton Newborg shot a final round 71 to earn medalist honors with a two-day score of 1-over 145. West Central’s Trey Even and Chamberlain’s Dakota Munger tied for second at 148. Vermillion’s Trey Hansen (149) was fourth.
Vermillion’s Cooper Girard (153) tied for ninth. Parkston’s Payton Koehn (154) finished 11th. Vermillion’s Carter Hansen (155) tied for 12th. Dakota Valley’s Dylan Lukken and Logan Collette, and Elk Point-Jefferson’s Carter Langel were part of a tie for 14th at 156. Beresford’s Dustin Maas tied for 19th at 158. Vermillion’s Karson Preister (161) tied for 24th.
Vermillion’s Kade Reuvers (162) and Dakota Valley’s Matt DeBeer (163) just missed the top 25 and the awards stand.
Also for Dakota Valley, Tate Cornelsen (174) tied for 46th and Tyler Cornelsen (178) tie for 54th.
Parkston finished 11th with a two-day score of 742. Landon Weber (184) tied for 70th, Kelby Neugebauer (193) finished 85th, Jaxson Scheetz (211) finished 94th and Caden Donahue (222) finished 97th in the event.
Competing individually, Beresford’s Derek Maas (174) tied for 46th and Kaden Anderson (175) tied for 49th.
