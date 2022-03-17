RAPID CITY — Isaac Bruns finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds to spark Dakota Valley past Sioux Falls Christian 62-56 in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class A Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Thursday in Rapid City.
Randy Rosenquist finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Dakota Valley (24-0), which won its 25th straight game. Jaxson Wingert posted eight points and seven rebounds. Sam Faldmo had eight points on a perfect 3-for-3 shooting day in the win.
For SFC (14-10), Ethan Bruns finished with 22 points. Brooks Nelson scored 14 points. Nathan Koole grabbed nine rebounds and Tayton Snyder added six assists for the Chargers.
Dakota Valley advances to face Flandreau today (Friday) at 7 p.m. Central. Sioux Falls Christian draws Groton Area in consolation action.
S.F. CHRISTIAN (14-10)
Ethan Bruns 8-13 4-5 22, Nathan Koole 2-3 1-2 5, Brooks Nelson 6-16 2-3 14, Logan Schipper 3-7 0-1 7, Tayton Snyder 2-7 0-0 5, Britton Mulder 0-0 0-0 0, Cole Snyder 1-5 1-2 3, Jaden Witte 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 22-51 8-12 56.
DAKOTA VALLEY (24-0)
Isaac Bruns 6-17 9-10 23, Sam Faldmo 3-3 0-0 8, Brayden Major 0-1 0-0 0, Randy Rosenquist 4-8 7-9 16, Jaxson Wingert 3-7 2-3 8, Joey Bryan 2-4 0-0 4, Logan Collette 0-0 0-0 0, Jaxon Hennies 1-3 0-2 3, Ben Liddiard 0-0 0-0 0, Carson Peck 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 19-43 18-24 62.
S.F. CHRISTIAN 9 20 10 17 — 56
DAKOTA VALLEY 15 14 14 19 — 62
Three-Pointers: DV 6-14 (I. Bruns 2-6, Faldmo 2-2, Rosenquist 1-2, Hennies 1-2, Major 0-1, Wingert 0-1), SFC 4-17 (E. Bruns 2-4, Schipper 1-3, T. Snyder 1-5, Nelson 0-3, C. Snyder 0-2). Rebounds: SFC 31 (Koole 9), DV 28 (I. Bruns 10). Assists: SFC 12 (T. Snyder 6), DV 10 (Rosenquist 7). Turnovers: SFC 10, DV 8. Blocked Shots: SFC 3, DV 2. Steals: DV 7 (Rosenquist 4), SFC 5 (C. Snyder 2). Personal Fouls: SFC 19, DV 13. Fouled Out: Schipper.
